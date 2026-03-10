Former DC police officer accused of sexually assaulting 10 women he met on dating apps, in person

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Washington, D.C., police officer is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 women across Maryland and Virginia between 2024 and 2025.

Timothy Valentin, 30, of Fort Washington, was charged by the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland in connection to alleged assaults of six adult women, police said. The alleged assaults took place at various locations throughout the county between 2024 and 2025.

Valentin is currently in custody in Alexandria, Virginia, where he faces four sexual assault charges tied to cases in 2025, FOX 5 DC reported.

In Alexandria, he is charged with offenses including rape, sodomy, abduction, unlawful filming and aggravated sexual battery, according to the outlet.

Valentin previously served as an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., from 2017 to 2022, when he resigned, MPD told Fox News Digital. The alleged assaults occurred after his departure from the department.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, investigators determined Valentin met women through dating apps or in person. During dates, the women consumed alcohol and became incapacitated, at which point he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

FOX 5 DC also reported that in Montgomery County, Maryland, Valentin allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Takoma Park in April 2025 after meeting at Blue Sunday’s Bar & Grill in Bowie and later traveling to Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring.

Maryland detectives began investigating in late January after being contacted by the Alexandria Police Department in Virginia, which identified potential cases in Prince George’s County during its own probe, authorities said.

Authorities in both Maryland and Virginia believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.