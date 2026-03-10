Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Former DC police officer accused of sexually assaulting 10 women he met on dating apps, in person

Timothy Valentin faces charges in Maryland and Virginia after allegedly targeting victims between 2024 and 2025

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Former DC police officer charged with allegedly sexually assaulting women after meeting them on dating apps Video

Former DC police officer charged with allegedly sexually assaulting women after meeting them on dating apps

A former Washington, D.C., police officer is charged with with allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women after meeting them on dating apps.

A former Washington, D.C., police officer is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 women across Maryland and Virginia between 2024 and 2025.

Timothy Valentin, 30, of Fort Washington, was charged by the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland in connection to alleged assaults of six adult women, police said. The alleged assaults took place at various locations throughout the county between 2024 and 2025.

Valentin is currently in custody in Alexandria, Virginia, where he faces four sexual assault charges tied to cases in 2025, FOX 5 DC reported.

Split image of a Washington, D.C., police vehicle and a mugshot of Timothy Valentin, accused in multi-state sexual assault cases.

Timothy Valentin, a former Washington, D.C., police officer, is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 women across Maryland and Virginia, according to police and FOX 5 DC. (Google Maps; Prince George’s County Police Department)

In Alexandria, he is charged with offenses including rape, sodomy, abduction, unlawful filming and aggravated sexual battery, according to the outlet.

Valentin previously served as an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., from 2017 to 2022, when he resigned, MPD told Fox News Digital. The alleged assaults occurred after his departure from the department.

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire speaking at a press conference.

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire speaks about charges filed against a former Washington, D.C., police officer accused of sexual assaults in Virginia and Maryland. (FOX 5 DC)

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, investigators determined Valentin met women through dating apps or in person. During dates, the women consumed alcohol and became incapacitated, at which point he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

FOX 5 DC also reported that in Montgomery County, Maryland, Valentin allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Takoma Park in April 2025 after meeting at Blue Sunday’s Bar & Grill in Bowie and later traveling to Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring.

Street view of Hammond Avenue in Fort Washington, Maryland.

The 7600 block of Hammond Avenue in Fort Washington, Maryland. Authorities said a former Washington, D.C., police officer is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women across Maryland and Virginia. (Google Maps)

Maryland detectives began investigating in late January after being contacted by the Alexandria Police Department in Virginia, which identified potential cases in Prince George’s County during its own probe, authorities said.

Authorities in both Maryland and Virginia believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

