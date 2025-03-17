Harvard offers free tuition to students whose families make $200K or less per year

Harvard University announced it will now offer free tuition to students whose families make $200,000 or less per year.

"Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth," Harvard President Alan M. Garber said in a statement on Monday.

"By bringing people of outstanding promise together to learn with and from one another, we truly realize the tremendous potential of the University."

The Ivy League university added that students of families making $100,000 or less per year would qualify for free housing, food, and health services in addition to tuition being covered by the school.

The university said that this move was to "ensure that admitted students can afford their Harvard education."

"Our goal is to bring the most promising students to Harvard—period," the statement read on the school's website.

"We know that paying for college is a big concern for many families, and we’re committed to making a Harvard education – and the opportunities that come with it – possible for more students than ever."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., commented on the announcement and said more schools need to follow Harvard's move.

"10 years ago, when I introduced a bill to make public colleges & universities tuition-free, it was called ‘radical.’ Not today. Over 100 colleges & universities now offer free tuition to working-class students," Sanders wrote in a post on X.

"Now, we must expand that idea to all public colleges & universities."

The expanded program would allow approximately 86% of families in the United States to qualify for Harvard College’s financial aid, the school announced, adding that it extended "its commitment to provide every admitted undergraduate student the resources they need to enroll and graduate."

Additionally, students from families with incomes of more than $200,000 per year will also qualify for financial aid.

The average annual tuition for a Harvard student is $56,550, but with room, board and health services it comes out to about $83,000.

"We know the most talented students come from different socioeconomic backgrounds and experiences, from every state and around the globe," said William R. Fitzsimmons, Harvard College’s Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid. "Our financial aid is critical to ensuring that these students know Harvard College is a place where they can be part of a vibrant learning community strengthened by their presence and participation."

Harvard added that it has awarded more than $3.6 billion in undergraduate financial aid since launching the Harvard Financial Aid Initiative in 2004.

