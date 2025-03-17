Jalen Rose reacts to UNC's controversial tournament bid: 'San Diego State are going to knock them out anyway'

Controversy swirls around the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee each year, as one or two teams get debated about whether they deserve a chance at a national title run or not.

After "Selection Sunday," the North Carolina Tar Heels have been the hot controversial topic as college basketball fans dissect the official bracket.

There was a large contingent that wasn't too happy with the decision by the selection committee on Sunday, as the Tar Heels will play San Diego State to earn a No. 11 seed in the South Region as one of the "First Four" games.

But not everyone was shocked to see the Tar Heels among the 68 teams that got in.

College basketball legend Jalen Rose, part of the famous "Fab Five" 1991 Michigan Wolverines squad, told Fox News Digital why North Carolina's bid doesn't surprise him at all.

"They deserve to get in off money and nostalgia," Rose said, while also discussing his partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook during this year's March Madness. "People know how the game works. Since the beginning of time, look at where teams play in the brackets. Duke and Carolina usually play in their own backyard, and it’s not just so they can have the home-court advantage, which it clearly does give them. It also allows the NCAA, or whoever the governing bodies are, to make more money and sell more tickets."

While Rose points out the strong brand UNC has, he also recognized another main factor that led to controversy: Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunningham is the chair of the selection committee.

While Cunningham said he wasn't in the room for the UNC decision, he deferred to vice chair Keith Gill to explain how the Tar Heels got in.

Gill responded, "Our policies require the AD of any school to recuse themselves and actually leave the room for those discussions. And they're not allowed to participate in any vote as well. ... We voted in four teams in the field on Saturday night, and we had a contingency vote.

"The contingency vote, that was the last team in the field. And it was based on Memphis-UAB. If Memphis won that game, then that was going to free up a spot in the tournament and that was going to be North Carolina."

Either way, Rose explained how he's always been "skeptical" with how these committees choose in college sports.

"I’ve been skeptical about how things have gone down with the NCAA since the beginning of time," he admitted. "How do you put [Cunningham] in that position, and at some point, this doesn’t become a contradiction? That happens on a lot of different levels if that’s the point. So, of course, if he has to wave the flag for a school to get in the NCAA Tournament, there’s something in baseball they use called, ‘Tie goes to the runner.’ That’s what’s going to happen when he’s in position.

"I’m not saying I like it. I’m saying that’s what it is. The coaches know what it is. The schools know what it is. Media members know what it is, and everybody’s calling it out. And it’s fine."

Why is it fine? Rose doesn't think the Tar Heels are going to be much of a conversation after Tuesday night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Aztecs are his pick to be that No. 11 seed in the South.

"Y'all are only going to be able to talk about it for another 24 hours because Brian Dutcher and San Diego State are going to knock them out anyway," Rose said.

"For me, San Diego State would be very poised to beat UNC just because of their defensive prowess, and how they make sure on that end of the floor they’re going to get after it. They’ve been top in the country in all defensive statistical categories, not only this year, but the year they went to the Final Four. I think they’re going to be uniquely poised to take care of business against Carolina."

UNC tops SDSU in both NET (36 to 52) and KenPom (33 to 46) ratings, but Rose is leaning on what Dutcher has been able to do with his Aztecs in recent seasons.

SDSU made the Sweet 16 last season before losing to the eventual-champion UConn, and they made the national championship game during the 2022-23 season, falling to the Huskies there as well.

SDSU went 21-9 this season, while UNC was 22-13.

EMBRACING THE CHAOS WITH FANATICS SPORTSBOOK

Rose always dreamed of that "One Shining Moment" in the NCAA Tournament, which he eventually got with Michigan. But now, he's trying to help sports bettors get their own with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Rose's partnership will brings fans into the action and have them "Embrace the Chaos" this March with a $5 million FanCash Drop. That means fans who place a $20 parlay on college basketball with Fanatics Sportsbook will win a share of the $5 million FanCash – guaranteed.

"I’m a participant. So, just like y’all betting that $20, I’m betting it, too! Don’t get it twisted," Rose said, laughing. "I’m betting it, too, and so that’s been a lot of fun for me."

As someone who admits to betting with friends, family and coworkers with March Madness brackets every year, Rose is excited to participate with the rest of bettors this tournament season.

Finally, Fanatics Sportsbook will be offering a chance for customers to join Rose in San Antonio for the national title game. To enter the sweepstakes, all they have to do is send their parlay slips to Fanatics Sportsbook on social media.

"I’m so dedicated to Fanatics, and we’re family. We stood on this," Rose said. "We’re going to show you the very unique experience you deserve."

