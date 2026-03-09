Trump warns Iran faces strikes 'twenty times harder' if nation refuses to heed warning and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump warns Iran faces strikes 'twenty times harder' if nation refuses to heed US warning

2. Protecting key oil route for China would be an 'honor' to America, Trump says

3. Iranian Kurds form alliance, Trump reportedly reaches out to opposition leader

MAJOR HEADLINES

VERDICT IN — High-profile luxury real estate brokers face reckoning in federal sex-trafficking trial. Continue reading …

HOMEGROWN THREAT — Storage facility raided as feds investigate alleged ISIS-inspired NYC bomb throwers. Continue reading …

MARITIME VICTORY — Coast Guard seizes 22,000 pounds of cocaine in largest bust in 18 years. Continue reading …

BACK IN VIEW — Savannah Guthrie seen in public for first time since mom's disappearance. Continue reading …

LESSON IN GRACE — Widow of teacher killed in high school prank makes unusual request for accused teens. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CROWDED FIELD — All eyes on Georgia as Trump-backed candidate battles in high-stakes congressional showdown. Continue reading …

CAPITOL CHAOS — House GOP fears primary losers could jeopardize razor-thin majority. Continue reading …

‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’ — GOP sounds alarm on taxpayer funds going to 'high risk' universities vulnerable to CCP. Continue reading …

CUSTODY CRISIS — Biden-appointed judge rips conditions at ICE facility, DHS fires back at 'false' claims. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TURNING A BLIND EYE — Mamdani's wife liked posts celebrating Oct 7 terror attacks but gets soft treatment from the press. Continue reading …

SPICY REVELATION — Conan O'Brien reveals when he knew late-night shows were in serious trouble. Continue reading …

SCHOOLYARD MENTALITY — Bill Maher tells Sam Harris to get reality check after blasting Trump dinner. Continue reading …

UNHINGED OUTBURST — James Carville admits he has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and wants more hate. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: The military needs money from Congress to finish off Iran. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Iran war could become the achievement that ensures Trump’s legacy. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE — DHS shutdown forces airports to tell travelers to arrive 4 hours early amid massive delays. Continue reading …

AGING SECRETS — Key predictor of longevity in women 60 and over identified in new study. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on baseball bests and nutty nibbles. Take the quiz here …

OLD-SCHOOL SLICE — Pizza before tomatoes? Ancient Rome's version of America's favorite food looked nothing like today's. Continue reading …

MYSTERY GIFT — When hundreds of tubs of French Onion dip suddenly showed up, here's what happened next. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Putin says he wants to be helpful amid Iran conflict. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ — Operation Epic Fury is critical in reducing Iran's ability to murder Americans. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as voters in Georgia head to the polls in a pivotal special election shaped by a recent resignation, a crowded Republican field, and the possibility of a runoff. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













