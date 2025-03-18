Dan Bongino sworn in as FBI deputy director: 'Critical time for our nation'

Dan Bongino, President Donald Trump's choice for deputy director of the FBI, has been sworn in to serve in the federal agency.

"It is an honor to serve as Deputy Director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation at such a critical time for our nation. The American people deserve a justice system that is transparent, accountable, and committed to the rule of law," Bongino said in a Monday post on X.

One of the photos included in the post appears to show Bongino being sworn in by FBI Director Kash Patel.

"My promise to you is that I will work tirelessly to help restore integrity, eliminate political bias, and ensure the FBI remains dedicated to its core mission of protecting the United States and upholding the Constitution," Bongino continued.

Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona shared Bongino's post and wrote, "The FBI is so back."

"Welcome," Patel said to Bongino in a post on X, adding, "Let’s get to work."

The @FBI X account noted, "After his swearing-in ceremony as FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino paid his respects at the Wall of Honor, honoring the brave members of the #FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice and reflecting on the legacy of those who paved the way in the pursuit of justice and security."

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, stepped away from his successful podcast "The Dan Bongino Show" in order to serve in the FBI.

"He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve," Trump wrote on Truth Social last month when announcing Bongino for the FBI post.