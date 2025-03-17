Expand / Collapse search
World

US forces launch sleek fighter jets to target Houthi terrorists: video

Trump has promised to use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Trey Yingst Fox News
Published
New video shows American fighter jets taking off to target Houthi positions in Yemen, days after President Donald Trump launched his "decisive" strikes against the terrorist group. (Source: @TreyYingst via X)

The U.S. military recently launched fighter jets with the intent of targeting Houthi forces in Yemen, new video shows.

Fox News obtained the dramatic video that shows the jets taking off towards the terrorist targets. It comes soon after President Donald Trump launched "decisive and powerful" airstrikes against the Iran-backed organization, which has targeted commercial merchant vessels and U.S. military ships for several months.

"It has been over a year since a U.S.-flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday. "The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times."

"Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies," the president continued. "These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk."

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN

Houthi fighters in split image next to President Donald Trump.

U.S. warships intercepted and shot down around a dozen Houthi drones since President Donald Trump's airstrikes were launched on March 15.  (AP Images/Getty Images)

Trump promised that the U.S. military would "use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" his post concluded.

TRUMP RE-DESIGNATES IRANIAN-BACKED HOUTHIS AS TERRORISTS: 'THREATEN[S] SECURITY OF AMERICAN CIVILIANS'

Houthi supporters

Houthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen and in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Feb. 09, 2024. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman, File)

Since the strikes began on Saturday, Houthi drone, missile and air defense systems have been targeted by American forces. A senior defense official told Fox News on Sunday that at least a dozen Houthi drones have been shot down by U.S. forces so far.

On Monday, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told reporters that "dozens of military casualties" had so far been counted.

The Houthis claimed 53 people had been killed as of Monday, including five children, but that has not been confirmed by the U.S. military.

donald trump

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday. ((Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images))

"This is also not an endless offensive," Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said on Monday. "This is not about regime change in the Middle East, this is about putting American interests first."

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.