Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Knicks

Actor Tracy Morgan leaves Knicks game in wheelchair after throwing up in courtside seat

Morgan also reportedly suffered a nose bleed as he was wheeled off the court

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, a diehard New York Knicks fan, needed a wheelchair to be taken out of the game at Madison Square Garden on Monday after throwing up and reportedly suffering a nosebleed while sitting in his courtside seat. 

A photo was posted by someone in the crowd on social media, showing the 56-year-old getting sick during the Knicks’ contest against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

There was a man next to Morgan in a black t-shirt and blue Knicks hat, who showed initial concern.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tracy Morgan sits courtside

Tracy Morgan, the 56-year-old actor and comedian, left the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game in a wheelchair after throwing up and reportedly experiencing a nosebleed at his courtside seat. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

A video of the situation showed multiple MSG staff members tending to Morgan, who needed to be placed in a wheelchair. He was also seen bleeding from his nose and was having trouble getting into the wheelchair on his own. 

"Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG…bleeding from nose..could barely stand up…hope he’s ok," an X user posted on the platform with video of the incident.

The game was stopped for several minutes so staff members could clean up and get him medical attention off the court.

2024-25 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: OKC FAVORED, LAKERS FALL

Morgan is regularly seen during Knicks games, as his courtside seat is positioned next to MSG Network broadcasters, which were Kenny Albert and Walter Clyde Frazier on Monday night. 

Tracy Morgan sits courtside

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (left) and comedian Tracy Morgan look on during the second half of the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," an MSG spokesperson told The New York Post.

Morgan, known for his time on "Saturday Night Live" and starring in NBC’s "30 Rock," has been supporting the Knicks since he was a kid living in The Bronx. 

He has dealt with various health issues over the years, including diabetes and alcohol problems, which led to a kidney transplant in 2010. 

Tracy morgan sits courtside

American actor and comedian Tracy Morgan watches during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown if these issues caused Morgan to need medical attention on Monday night. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.