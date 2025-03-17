Actor Tracy Morgan leaves Knicks game in wheelchair after throwing up in courtside seat

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, a diehard New York Knicks fan, needed a wheelchair to be taken out of the game at Madison Square Garden on Monday after throwing up and reportedly suffering a nosebleed while sitting in his courtside seat.

A photo was posted by someone in the crowd on social media, showing the 56-year-old getting sick during the Knicks’ contest against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

There was a man next to Morgan in a black t-shirt and blue Knicks hat, who showed initial concern.

A video of the situation showed multiple MSG staff members tending to Morgan, who needed to be placed in a wheelchair. He was also seen bleeding from his nose and was having trouble getting into the wheelchair on his own.

"Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG…bleeding from nose..could barely stand up…hope he’s ok," an X user posted on the platform with video of the incident.

The game was stopped for several minutes so staff members could clean up and get him medical attention off the court.

Morgan is regularly seen during Knicks games, as his courtside seat is positioned next to MSG Network broadcasters, which were Kenny Albert and Walter Clyde Frazier on Monday night.

"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," an MSG spokesperson told The New York Post.

Morgan, known for his time on "Saturday Night Live" and starring in NBC’s "30 Rock," has been supporting the Knicks since he was a kid living in The Bronx.

He has dealt with various health issues over the years, including diabetes and alcohol problems, which led to a kidney transplant in 2010.

It’s unknown if these issues caused Morgan to need medical attention on Monday night.

