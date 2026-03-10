California bishop’s alleged secret double life explodes into felony case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California bishop who allegedly frequented Mexican brothels is facing more than a dozen felony charges stemming from allegations that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from his church.

Bishop Emanuel Shaleta of Saint Peter’s Chaldean in San Diego pleaded not guilty to eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated white collar crime enhancement at a court hearing on Monday, according to KUSI.

Shaleta was arrested at the San Diego International Airport while trying to leave the country on Thursday, March 5, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The outlet’s investigation found that over eight months, rent payments for the church’s social hall were allegedly made to Shaleta in cash. He then allegedly reimbursed the parish using a separate church account intended to help underprivileged individuals with rent assistance.

According to prosecutors, the monthly rent payments exceeded $30,000, with approximately $272,000 allegedly unaccounted for, NBC 7 reported .

While appearing in court on Monday, prosecutor Joel Madero argued that Shaleta is a flight risk and should be made to wear a GPS monitor if he is released on $125,000 bail.

"When he was arrested last Friday, it was at the San Diego International Airport, and he was on his way to Germany," Madero told NBC 7 after court.

"Given his access to funds, the fact that he had over $9,000 in the bag when he was stopped, and the fact that he has these international ties, we’re close to Mexico — I do believe that some bail to ensure he shows up is appropriate."

However, Shaleta’s attorney argued the trip was previously planned and that he did not intend to flee the charges.

"That money effectively vanished, and the money was going to the bishop, via the secretary," Madero said. "There is no accounting of that money. The bishop indicated that was given to the needy."

The charges come after Catholic news outlet The Pillar reported that Shaleta allegedly made multiple visits to a brothel in Tijuana’s Zona Norte red-light district — an area long scrutinized for human trafficking — while also allegedly misusing church funds.

The outlet also uncovered church documents showing more than $420,000 was allegedly appropriated by Shaleta, while noting the total could be as high as $1 million.

A private investigator told the outlet that Shaleta used a shuttle "exclusive to the club’s patrons" to visit the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club, The Pillar reported.

In a report submitted to Vatican authorities, the private investigator also reportedly uncovered evidence that Shaleta shared a personal bank account containing over $40,000 with a woman who previously worked as a parish secretary in Michigan.

The Pillar’s reporting also pointed to allegations that Shaleta routinely visited the home of the woman and would often spend long periods of time inside together. When Shaleta was transferred to Toronto and later San Diego, the woman and her children reportedly followed him.

During a recent mass, Shaleta addressed the allegations made against him to his congregation.

"I have never — in my episcopal life — have I used any penny of the church money," Shaleta said, according to NBC 7. "On the contrary: I have done my best to preserve and manage the donations," also saying, "you are the only one who can believe me and defend my integrity in the church financial matters and in life."

On Tuesday, the Vatican accepted a letter of resignation from Shaleta that was submitted in January, according to a press release from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Shaleta is due back in court next month and faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted.

Shaleta's attorney and the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.