Baltimore police say officer shot and hospitalized, suspect shot in 'active shooter incident'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Baltimore police officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday during what authorities described as an "active shooter incident" in Baltimore.

The incident took place at 6200 Park Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore, police said.

"An officer has been shot & transported to Shock Trauma," Baltimore Police said in a post on X. "A suspect was also shot. Avoid the surrounding areas. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP



Initial reports said a synagogue was in the area of the shooting, but it was unclear if the incident is connected. Reached by Fox News Digital, Balitmore police said, "This was NOT at a synagogue or religious institution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.