Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Missing American Sudiksha Konanki’s family asks Dominican police for declaration of death

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen entering a Punta Cana beach with Joshua Riibe on March 6

By Michael Ruiz , Bryan Llenas Fox News
Published
close
Missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki seen in hotel security camera video before disappearance: NOTICIAS SIN Video

Missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki seen in hotel security camera video before disappearance: NOTICIAS SIN

Security camera footage from the RIU Republica hotel in Punta Cana obtained by NOTICIAS SIN shows missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki at a hotel bar and in the lobby before she disappeared on March 6. (NOTICIAS SIN)

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — The parents of a missing University of Pittsburgh spring breaker have asked Dominican police for a declaration of death nearly two weeks after she vanished from a five-star resort in the beach town of Punta Cana, telling authorities they accept the story of the lone publicly known eyewitness.

Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki are not disputing the story of Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old Iowa man and fellow spring breaker who is believed to be the last person who saw their daughter alive, according to a letter they sent to Dominican police on Monday. Her father had previously asked police to investigate all possibilities.

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, vanished on March 6 after she went to the beach with seven other people around 4:15 a.m., according to surveillance video. Most of her group was seen coming back around 6 a.m., leaving her alone with Riibe, though he came back without her hours later.

Konanki's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, which has been obtained by Fox News.

KEY WITNESS ASKS COURT TO END DE FACTO HOUSE ARREST

Sudiksha Konanki and search teams

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, from northern Virginia, was first reported missing on Thursday, March 6, after disappearing from a beach in the Dominican Republic.  (Handout, left, and Defensa Civil Dominicana, right.)

"Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned," her parents wrote in a letter to La Policia Nacional, the country's national police force, Monday night. "Her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. The individual last seen with her is cooperating with the investigation, and no evidence of foul play has been found."

They said they made the request after "much deliberation" and thanked supporters for the international search effort.

KEY WITNESS IN AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DISAPPEARANCE TELLS POLICE HOW THEY MET, WHAT HAPPENED ON BEACH

Spring breakers enjoy the beach Sudiksha Konanki went missing on at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, was last seen on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort in the Dominican Republic on March 6, 2025. (Fox News Digital)

"Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence," the grieving parents wrote. 

"While no declaration can truly ease our grief, we trust that this step will bring some closure and enable us to honor her memory."

Read the Konanki letter:

Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota who has not been accused of a crime but is considered a crucial witness in the case, has been held under surveillance at the resort since Konanki was reported missing.

His family has called his continued required presence in the country "irregular."

HOTEL HORROR STORIES EMERGE AFTER AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT GOES MISSING AS RESORT INSISTS NO CONNECTION

The beach area at the Riu Republica Resort

The beach area at the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Courtesy: D'Lani Sweeney)

In a leaked transcript of an interview with police, he allegedly told detectives he last saw her on the beach after they were both pulled offshore in a strong current.

Riibe said after struggling back to land, he last saw her walking away in knee-deep water, and then he vomited and fell asleep on a chair, according to a transcript obtained by Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Monday, his attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus, challenging his de facto detention in the country. He has been holed up in the Riu Republica resort since Konanki vanished. They were both staying there for spring break vacations when they met.

Riibe is not accused of a crime, but authorities confiscated his passport while investigating his version of events.

A hearing on the habeas petition is expected to be held Tuesday afternoon, sources said, but the timing could change.