Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford to lead the FAA, appoints new military academy boards

President Donald Trump tapped airline executive Bryan Bedford to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday.

Bedford has been the CEO of Indiana-based regional airline Republic Airways since 2007. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump wrote that he was "pleased" to announce Bedford's nomination as the FAA's administrator.

"As the former President and CEO of Republic Airways, Mesaba Airlines, and Business Express Airlines, Brian brings over three decades of experience in Aviation and Executive Leadership to this critical position," Trump's post read.

Bedford will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he begins work at the FAA. The president also referenced Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, noting that Bedford will work with him.

PLANE CRASHES IN RETIREMENT COMMUNITY'S PARKING LOT IN PENNSYLVANIA: OFFICIALS

"Bryan will work with our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to strongly reform the Agency, safeguard our exports, and ensure the safety of nearly one billion annual passenger movements," Trump's post noted. "Congratulations Bryan!"

The recent announcement comes as the Trump administration continues its overhaul of the FAA, which involved laying off hundreds of workers in February. The agency attracted scrutiny after the Jan. 29 Potomac River midair collision at Reagan National Airport near D.C., which killed 67 people.

"We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system," Trump said at the time. "Only the highest aptitude — you have to be the highest intellect — and psychologically superior people, were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers."

Following Trump's announcement about Bedford, he also named new appointees to serve on military academy boards.

PLANE CAUGHT ON CAMERA CRASHING INTO NEW ENGLAND NEIGHBORHOOD, NARROWLY MISSING HOMES

"Our Great United States Air Force Academy will soon have an incredible Board of Visitors, composed of Doug Nikolai, Dan Clark, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Charlie Kirk, and Dina Powell. Congratulations," Trump wrote.

"Completing my list of appointments to the United States Naval Academy, I am happy to announce that the full Board will consist of Sean Spicer, Walt Nauta, Congressman ‘Doc Ronnie’ Jackson, Congressman Derek Van Order, Senator Tim Sheehy, and Earl Ehrhart," the president added. "Congratulations to you all!"

Trump also named the new members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point's Board of Visitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Major General David Bellavia, Lieutenant General Dan Walrath, General Michael Flynn, Congressman Wesley Hunt, Maureen Bannon, and Meghan Mobbs are hereby appointed to the Board," Trump said. "They will make our Country proud. Congratulations to all!"

In another Monday post, Trump declared that April 2 would be observed as Liberation Day in America, "because we will start taking back some of the vast wealth that has been taken from us due to the many weak, incompetent, and perhaps even dishonest politicians who have represented us in the past!"