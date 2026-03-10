Alleged ISIS-inspired suburban terrorists lived 10 miles apart but were 'strangers' before NYC attack: Lawyer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — The two Pennsylvania teens accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City were "strangers" before the alleged plot, an attorney for one of the suspects said.

19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi of Newtown and 18-year-old Emir Balat allegedly threw live explosive devices into a protest that was taking place outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Gracie Mansion residence on Saturday after traveling from Bucks County to Manhattan, federal officials said.

Balat's lawyer, Mehdi Essmidi, claimed to reporters that the two teens didn't know each other prior to the attempted attack.

"They're strangers as far as I know," Essmidi said. "I'm saying they're from different parts of Pennsylvania, they're in different age groups, they are not known to each other. They do not live together, they do not have family or school ties."

STORAGE FACILITY RAIDED AS FEDS INVESTIGATE ALLEGED ISIS-INSPIRED NYC BOMB THROWERS

Though Balat is in high school, his attorney told reporters that he was finishing classes remotely.

"He's 18, he's finishing school remotely because he has only like three classes left to do. He's in his senior year," Essmidi said.

A district spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Balat is currently in 12th grade in the Neshaminy School District. Kayumi graduated in 2024 from Council Rock High School North, school officials confirmed.

Prosecutors said in a complaint that a series of pictures show the men handling the alleged bomb, which was later determined to have contained TATP and had nuts and bolts attached with duct tape.

WARRANTS SERVED IN NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA AS FEDS LOOK INTO POSSIBLE NYC TERRORISM

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday that the devices were real and capable of causing serious injury or death.

"This is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," Tisch said.

While at a precinct station after being arrested, Balat allegedly wrote and signed a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State, according to federal prosecutors.

"All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State," Balat allegedly wrote. "We take action."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Balat allegedly told law enforcement that he and Kayumi wanted to go through with an attack "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing."

WATCH: Gracie Mansion bomb suspects processed at New York City's 19th precinct.

While being processed at a local precinct station, a police officer tried to stop Balat from making hand signals to the crowd, which some believe is a salute to ISIS.