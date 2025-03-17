Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship and $4.5 million in prize money after edging out JJ Spaun

Rory McIlroy earned more than just bragging rights after besting J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff to win The Players Championship for the second time in his career on Monday.

"By no means did I have my best stuff this week," McIlroy said. "But I was still able to win one of the biggest tournaments in the world. That's a huge thing."

As inclement weather rolled in at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, during the final round on Sunday, McIlroy was positioned three shots ahead of Spaun and looked prime to take home the gold trophy.

But Spaun, a 34-year-old pro with one PGA Tour title, put up a fight, and the pair finished at 12-under 276, setting up a tense three-hole playoff on Monday.

Tensions quickly cooled on the infamous 17th hole, which effectively ended Spaun’s pursuit of the title after a triple bogey.

Aside from becoming the first European player to win the Players more than once, McIlroy’s win secured him $4.5 million of the $25 million purse, 750 FedExCup points, and a much-needed boost of confidence before the Masters.

The Masters, held at Augusta National next month, is the only major title to evade McIlroy’s reach. However, Monday’s win marks the first time in his career that he’s ever won two PGA Tour titles in a year in the lead up to Augusta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.