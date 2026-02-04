Savannah Guthrie pleads with mother Nancy's captors in heartbreaking video and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Savannah Guthrie pleads with mother Nancy's captors in heartbreaking video

2. Meet the career law enforcement charged with finding Nancy Guthrie

3. Trump returns to National Prayer Breakfast as faith takes center stage in second term

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘CLASSIC DEFLECTION’ – Social media erupts as progressive mayor plays race card. Continue reading …

FOOTAGE RELEASED – NYPD bodycam shows officer shooting man with knife as Mamdani calls for no charges. Continue reading …

PULLING THE PLUG – Amazon cancels 'Melania' movie screening at cinema after sign backfires. Continue reading …

FROZEN STANDOFF – US scrambles to reopen Cold War base as Russia deploys 54 icebreakers vs America's 2. Continue reading …

HEAT HAZARD – Dangerous TikTok trend leaves boy badly burned as doctors issue warning. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BALLOT BATTLE – 11 Democrats running to keep blue-leaning seat in party hands as GOP House majority on the brink. Continue reading …

SEAL OF APPROVAL – Trump backs congressional candidate who dropped Senate bid to run for House. Continue reading …

OUT IN THE OPEN – Noem says government leaker caught, will be referred for prosecution. Continue reading …

FLYING HIGH – Bernie Sanders' 2025 private jet habit exposed while preaching against ‘oligarchy.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

POWER TO THE PEOPLE – Palantir's Shyam Sankar: AI should strip away corporate bureaucracy and give power back to the worker. Continue reading …

MISSION BETRAYED – Notre Dame hire of abortion advocate to lead center causes staff to cut ties with university. Continue reading …

WALLS FOR ME – Pop star's 'stolen land' stance questioned when reporter shows up at her property. Continue reading …

BOSS MOVE – White House echoes Sopranos line amid reports of Trump plan for Columbus statue. Continue reading …

OPINION

ARTHUR HERMAN – America is the sole superpower again. Here's how Trump surprised the world. Continue reading …

CHLOE COLE – The medical system pushed transgender surgery on kids — now it's facing legal justice. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BOLD PREDICTION – Cowboys legend makes stunning Super Bowl guarantee after dinner with coach. Continue reading …

GROUNDED TRUTH – Puka Nacua plays coy on chances for Sydney Sweeney date after making play for her. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on tourist tradeoffs and political personalities. Take the quiz here …

‘HUGE HONOR’ – Christian McCaffrey earns Salute to Service Award after raising $700,000 for military families. Continue reading …

REMARKABLE SURVIVAL – Man recounts how he endured 12 hours in freezing temperatures. See video ...

WATCH

NANCY GRACE – Something in Nancy Guthrie's alleged ransom note is accurate. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – We need answers in suspected Chinese biolabs found in Vegas. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more on the landmark trial testing whether major social media platforms can be held liable for addictive harms to children. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

