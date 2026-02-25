Ex-Air Force pilot arrested for allegedly training Chinese military pilots without authorization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who once trained American servicemembers on advanced combat aircraft, including the F-35, has been arrested and accused of illegally training Chinese military pilots, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., whose call sign is "Runner," was taken into custody in Jeffersonville, Ind., and charged with providing and conspiring to provide defense services to Chinese military pilots without authorization.

Prosecutors allege Brown violated the Arms Export Control Act, a federal law that regulates the export of U.S. defense articles, services and military technology and requires government approval before they can be shared with foreign governments or nationals.

"The United States Air Force trained Major Brown to be an elite fighter pilot and entrusted him with the defense of our Nation. He now stands charged with training Chinese military pilots," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said. "When U.S. persons – whether military or civilian – provide training to a foreign military, that activity is illegal unless they have a license from the State Department."

The DOJ alleges that since "at least in or around August 2023," Brown "willfully conspired" with foreign nationals and other U.S. persons to provide combat aircraft training to pilots in the Chinese Air Force, known as the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

Prosecutors say the training required State Department approval under federal export regulations, and Brown did not have a license to provide it to a foreign military.

Brown served more than 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, according to the DOJ, leaving active duty in 1996 with the rank of major.

During his career, he commanded units responsible for nuclear weapons delivery systems, led combat missions and worked as a fighter pilot and simulator instructor on aircraft including the F-4, F-15, F-16 and A-10. After leaving the military, Brown worked as a commercial cargo pilot and later as a contract simulator instructor training U.S. pilots to fly the A-10 and the F-35 Lightning II.

According to the complaint, Brown began negotiating a contract "in or around" August 2023 to train Chinese military pilots, working through a co-conspirator who dealt with Stephen Su Bin, a Chinese national previously convicted in the U.S. of conspiring to hack into the computer networks of major American defense contractors and steal sensitive military data.

Prosecutors say Brown made clear in those discussions that he intended to train Chinese pilots in combat aircraft operations. In a résumé, he listed his objective as "Instructor Fighter Pilot" and later wrote that, upon arriving in China, "Now…. I have the chance to fly and instruct fighter pilots again!"

According to the complaint, Brown traveled to China in December 2023 to begin training Chinese military pilots and remained there until returning to the United States earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that after arriving in China, Brown spent hours answering questions about the U.S. Air Force and later delivered a presentation about himself to members of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

"As an Air Force Officer, Brown took an oath to defend our Nation against all enemies foreign and domestic, he broke that oath, and betrayed the country, jeopardizing the safety of our servicemembers and allies," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro said. "We will hold Brown, and anyone conspiring against our Nation, accountable for their actions."

Brown’s case follows similar charges against former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan, who is accused of providing defense services to Chinese military pilots without authorization and is currently pending extradition to the U.S.

Prosecutors allege Duggan trained Chinese military pilots on aircraft carrier takeoff and landing procedures, skills considered highly sensitive to U.S. national defense. He is currently in Australia.

Brown, if convicted, faces significant federal prison time under export control laws designed to prevent U.S. military expertise from being transferred to foreign adversaries.