Louisiana teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with a juvenile

Louisiana police arrested a 29-year-old school teacher on charges of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile as well as solicitation of a minor, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Police say Emma Katherine Prejean, a teacher in the St. Charles Parish School System, admitted in an interview with authorities to having inappropriate interactions with a minor.

That interview came after police spoke with the child and their family and found evidence connecting the case to Prejean. The minor named Prejean specifically during the interview as well, police say.

"As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring this case to resolution and hold this offender accountable for her actions," Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a statement.

Prejean was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on Tuesday, and police say she remains jailed without bond by local judges.

Prejean's arrest comes just days after a 49-year-old teacher was arrested in Florida on two counts of sex offense by an authority figure and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Mackenzie McLean, an economics teacher at Crooms Academy in Sanford, is accused of engaging in repeated sexual encounters with a student who had moved into her home, and plying the teen with alcohol, according to an arrest affidavit.

The male student, a senior who was friends with McLean’s daughter, moved into the teacher’s home around March 2024 after he was kicked out of his own home, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that on one occasion when he was playing video games with McLean and her daughter in a bedroom, McLean gave him 12 shots of gin, causing him to become severely intoxicated, according to the affidavit. She then allegedly told her daughter to leave the room before engaging him in sexual activity.

It "went on for a very short time," the student told authorities, alleging that he "pushed McLean off him and told her it was wrong."

The student lived with McLean for nine months, though he estimated that he was sexually abused "approximately five to ten times" in the two months when she was still his teacher.