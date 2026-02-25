Terrifying moment caught on camera as road collapse suddenly swallows vehicles in busy intersection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video showed the moment a road collapsed underneath two unsuspecting motorists near the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Tuesday, sending their vehicles feet below ground.

Footage taken by university security cameras appeared to show the two cars rolling up to an intersection, side-by-side, before a car pulled up behind them, seemingly triggering the collapse.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at 67th and Pacific streets at about 3:30 p.m. local time, local outlet WOWT reported.

The vehicles' occupants had escaped the hole by the time authorities arrived at the scene.

"This caught everybody by surprise," University of Nebraska-Omaha Public Safety Lt. Dan Martin told the outlet.

No injuries were reported, though WOWT reported a water main broke during the collapse.

It is unclear what led to the collapse.

The outlet reported a heavy-duty tow truck with a crane retrieved the cars a few hours later, and crews worked to pull concrete from the crater.

Martin warned the sinkhole could expand, though it appears no additional sinkholes have been spotted as of Wednesday night.

Officials told WOWT the street will remain closed for "several days," and motorists should avoid the area.