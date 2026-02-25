Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nebraska

Terrifying moment caught on camera as road collapse suddenly swallows vehicles in busy intersection

No injuries reported in incident that also broke a water main, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Video captures heart-dropping moment sinkhole collapses underneath multiple cars Video

Video captures heart-dropping moment sinkhole collapses underneath multiple cars

Video captured the moment two vehicles were trapped in a Nebraska sinkhole Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: UNO Public Safety/TMX) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video showed the moment a road collapsed underneath two unsuspecting motorists near the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Tuesday, sending their vehicles feet below ground.

Footage taken by university security cameras appeared to show the two cars rolling up to an intersection, side-by-side, before a car pulled up behind them, seemingly triggering the collapse.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at 67th and Pacific streets at about 3:30 p.m. local time, local outlet WOWT reported.

The collapse appeared to be triggered by a pickup truck behind the two cars.

The collapse appeared to be triggered by a pickup truck behind the two cars. (UNO Public Safety/TMX)

The vehicles' occupants had escaped the hole by the time authorities arrived at the scene.

"This caught everybody by surprise," University of Nebraska-Omaha Public Safety Lt. Dan Martin told the outlet.

Dust could be seen as the vehicles fell into the pavement.

Dust could be seen as the vehicles fell into the pavement. (UNO Public Safety/TMX)

SOUTH KOREAN TOURISTS DISAPPEAR DURING ROAD TRIP BETWEEN GRAND CANYON, LAS VEGAS 

No injuries were reported, though WOWT reported a water main broke during the collapse.

It is unclear what led to the collapse.

The outlet reported a heavy-duty tow truck with a crane retrieved the cars a few hours later, and crews worked to pull concrete from the crater.

It is unclear what led to the road collapse.

It is unclear what led to the road collapse. (UNO Public Safety/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin warned the sinkhole could expand, though it appears no additional sinkholes have been spotted as of Wednesday night.

Officials told WOWT the street will remain closed for "several days," and motorists should avoid the area.

Related Article

Historic church suffers 'incredibly rare' grave collapse, revealing ancient family vault
Historic church suffers 'incredibly rare' grave collapse, revealing ancient family vault

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue