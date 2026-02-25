Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Authorities preparing to return home of Nancy Guthrie back to family: report

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing Feb. 1 from her Tucson-area home

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
FBI spends several hours at Nancy Guthrie's home

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn and criminal defense attorney Stuart Kaplan talk the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie on ‘The Story.’

Law enforcement is preparing to turn Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home back over to her family, sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona confirmed to Fox News Digital that federal prosecutors visited the 84-year-old's property Wednesday to assist the FBI with a "routine legal process."

Federal agents remained at the home for several hours Wednesday afternoon, and several vehicles were seen entering and leaving the driveway throughout the afternoon.

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, with investigators treating the case as an apparent abduction.   (Fox Flight Team; Courtesy of NBC)

The mother of "TODAY" show anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor saw suspicious man walking nearby 2 weeks before suspected abduction
Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
