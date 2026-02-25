Authorities preparing to return home of Nancy Guthrie back to family: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement is preparing to turn Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home back over to her family, sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona confirmed to Fox News Digital that federal prosecutors visited the 84-year-old's property Wednesday to assist the FBI with a "routine legal process."

Federal agents remained at the home for several hours Wednesday afternoon, and several vehicles were seen entering and leaving the driveway throughout the afternoon.

The mother of "TODAY" show anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.