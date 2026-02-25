Iran vows to target US troops as Trump threatens repeat strike and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Iran vows to target US troops as Trump threatens repeat strike

2. Clintons face high-stakes Epstein probe grilling

3. Devils game honors US Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes

WAR OF WORDS — Senate hearing erupts into Dem versus GOP showdown after 3 words from Bernie Sanders. Continue reading …

BREAKING RANK — Fetterman calls out 'dancing frogs,' Democrats' behavior at State of the Union. Continue reading …

CHANGING COURSE — F-35 instructor 'Runner' busted for allegedly teaching Chinese military pilots. Continue reading …

MARITIME TRAGEDY — Florida launches probe after Cuba allegedly kills 4 people on US speedboat. Continue reading …

HIGH RISK — FDA upgrades blueberry recall across multiple states to life-threatening. Continue reading …

GOTHAM GRIP — Mamdani's rent freeze, tax hikes a 'one-two wealth destruction punch,' economists warn. Continue reading …

'CASH FREEZE' — Trump admin announces Minnesota Medicaid payments delayed after sweeping fraud case. Continue reading …

AUDIT ALARM — Trump fraud czar pick explains Minnesota blueprint will fuel DOJ’s new fraud division. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL PUSHBACK — Biden judge halts Trump deportations to third countries in legal challenge. Continue reading …

POLITICAL BACKING — Democratic governor hails student protesters who ransacked Kroger after walkout. Continue reading …

'ANTI-TRUMP TANTRUM' — Ilhan Omar defends shouting at President Trump during State of the Union. Continue reading …

BIG TECH — The alleged bias of Apple News: Tech giant's leadership filled with major Dem donors. Continue reading …

FRIENDLY FIRE — Colbert mocks Jeffries' 'silent defiance' as ‘bold rebrand of doing jack squat.’ Continue reading …

PAT TOOMEY & KEVIN BRADY – Why capping credit card interest rates will kill credit for working families. Continue reading …

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — Iran is facing a Berlin Wall moment — history is watching us now. Continue reading …

WELCOME HOME — Jack Hughes nearly breaks down as Devils fans erupt in deafening 'U-S-A' chants. Continue reading …

ROYAL RIFT — Prince William thought former Prince Andrew was an ‘ignoramus’ before King Charles took action. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on dessert devotion and beachfront buzz. Take the quiz here …

KITCHEN WISDOM — One type of olive oil has a surprising effect on brainpower during aging. Continue reading …

WINTER WHITE — Adorable critter can't get enough of the great outdoors. See video ...

DAVE PORTNOY — Politicized world is responsible for Team USA hockey controversy. See video …

BRIT HUME — Trump is going through the motions of diplomacy with Iran. See video …

Tune in for a breakdown of high-stakes nuclear negotiations as the U.S. confronts an increasingly isolated Iranian regime amid mounting global tensions. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













