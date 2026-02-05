Republican who said Sen Cassidy ‘sucks,’ gets Trump endorsement after ditching Senate bid for House run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has endorsed Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez, who recently dropped a U.S. Senate bid to run for the U.S. House of Representatives instead.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse MAGA Warrior, Blake Miguez, who is running to represent the tremendous people of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District," the president declared in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. "Blake Miguez has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Miguez thanked the president for his support.

BLAKE MIGUEZ, WHO SAID SEN CASSIDY ‘SUCKS,' DROPS SENATE BID FOR HOUSE RUN

"THANK YOU, President Trump for your ENDORSEMENT! Louisiana deserves true, America First representation in Washington to back the MAGA agenda. President Trump is the greatest president in our nation’s history. I’m honored to have the endorsement and look forward to delivering for Louisiana’s 5th and our country," he declared in a post on X.

Last year, Miguez mounted a U.S. Senate bid, declaring in a campaign video that he was running for the position because GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana "sucks."

After the House impeached Trump in 2021, Cassidy was one of the Republican senators who voted in favor of convicting, but the Senate vote occurred after the president had already departed from office and the vote ultimately failed to meet the threshold for conviction.

GOP LOUISIANA STATE SENATOR SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR US SENATE BECAUSE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN ‘SUCKS’

Last month, Trump threw his support behind Rep. Julia Letlow, pledging to back her for U.S. Senate.

"I am hearing that Julia is considering launching her Campaign for the United States Senate in Louisiana, a place I love and WON BIG, six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" the president declared in a Truth Social post . "Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!"

Letlow, who currently represents Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, launched a Senate bid days later.

TRUMP ENDORSEMENT ROCKS LOUISIANA SENATE RACE AS LETLOW JUMPS IN

A press release this week declared that Miguez is now running for the U.S. House seat.