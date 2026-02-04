Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

Noem vows criminal prosecution after catching alleged DHS 'prolific leaker'

Noem said she plans to refer individual to Justice Department for criminal prosecution

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says two leakers have been identified Video

Noem said the two leakers will be prosecuted for allegedly disclosing DHS operations. (Department of Homeland Security)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday said another "prolific leaker" who disclosed information that put federal law enforcement officers at risk has been caught. 

Noem announced the revelation in a post on X.

"I plan to refer this individual to @TheJusticeDept for criminal prosecution," Noem wrote. "We are agnostic about your standing, tenure, political appointment, or status as a career civil servant—we will track down leakers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

NOEM SAYS SHE GRIEVES FOR FAMILY AFTER CBP-RELATED SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS, VOWS THOROUGH INVESTIGATION

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Washington, D.C.

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is seen during an assumption of command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.   (Luke Johnson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Noem has made the prosecutions of leakers within her agency a top priority as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on illegal immigration. 

Weeks after President Trump took office last year, she announced that two people in the Department of Homeland Security have been accused of disclosing DHS operations.

DHS SLAMS DEMS FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT IMMIGRATION LAW: 'IT IS QUITE LITERALLY THEIR JOB TO CHANGE IT'

noem-quito-ecuador-speech

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday said another "prolific leaker" had been caught disclosing information that put federal law enforcement officers at risk.  (Getty Images/Alex Brandon)

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy," Noem said in a video at the time. "We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done."

"We're going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe," she added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS. 

Trump admin feared congressional leaks on Venezuela operation Video

Noem has said the leaks endanger DHS law enforcement officers, who face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

