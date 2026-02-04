Noem vows criminal prosecution after catching alleged DHS 'prolific leaker'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday said another "prolific leaker" who disclosed information that put federal law enforcement officers at risk has been caught.

Noem announced the revelation in a post on X.

"I plan to refer this individual to @TheJusticeDept for criminal prosecution," Noem wrote. "We are agnostic about your standing, tenure, political appointment, or status as a career civil servant—we will track down leakers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Noem has made the prosecutions of leakers within her agency a top priority as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on illegal immigration.

Weeks after President Trump took office last year, she announced that two people in the Department of Homeland Security have been accused of disclosing DHS operations.

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy," Noem said in a video at the time. "We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done."

"We're going to continue to do all that we can to keep America safe," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS.

Noem has said the leaks endanger DHS law enforcement officers, who face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.