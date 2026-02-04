Former Cowboys star boldly claims team will get back to Super Bowl next season: 'They will be here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ever since their Super Bowl victories in the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys have been the practical definition of mediocre.

The team has yet to make it to an NFC Championship Game since they won Super Bowl XXX three decades ago, but the top receiver from that team, Michael Irvin, sees the vision.

Irvin told Fox News Digital on radio row in San Francisco that he recently had dinner with soon-to-be second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and he "love[s] the direction Coach is going in."

"I love what he's done with the offense, 'cause we found the offense. Now we just got to solidify and make sure it gets more consistent. And being able to put up 30, 35 points a game," Irvin said of the star-studded group that includes Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams.

The defense was the clear bugaboo throughout this season, but Irvin doesn't want anyone sleeping on them.

"Now, with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark up the middle, dude, we got a force coming up the middle of the field. We gotta solidify that defense," Irvin said.

Then came a bold prediction.

"The Cowboys can be in this game next year. We could be sitting here talking about the Cowboys in this game next year, and I want you to find me, and make sure you say to me, 'You said this. You said, Michael, you said, they could be here.'

"They will be here. I want you to find me."

Cowboys fans daring enough to ride along with Irvin, can do it on Hard Rock Bet, which has had a long-standing relationship with the Hall of Famer.

﻿"It’s home, it's Florida. I'm from Florida. You look back, I've had such a great friendship and alignment with them for so long. I did my Hall of Fame party at the Hard Rock, and of course Miami plays at the Hard Rock, so I'm always there with them. There's a natural partnership," Irvin said.

Right now, Hard Rock Bet has Dallas at 40-1 odds to win it all next season.

