Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Dallas Cowboys

Former Cowboys star boldly claims team will get back to Super Bowl next season: 'They will be here'

The Cowboys have not played an NFC championship game since Micharl Irvin's days

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Michael Irvin predicts Cowboys' fate next season Video

Michael Irvin predicts Cowboys' fate next season

Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin tells Fox News Digital that his former team will be much improved next season, so much so that they will make the Super Bowl.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SAN FRANCISCO – Ever since their Super Bowl victories in the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys have been the practical definition of mediocre.

The team has yet to make it to an NFC Championship Game since they won Super Bowl XXX three decades ago, but the top receiver from that team, Michael Irvin, sees the vision.

Irvin told Fox News Digital on radio row in San Francisco that he recently had dinner with soon-to-be second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and he "love[s] the direction Coach is going in."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Wide Receiver Michael Irvin #88 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the New York Giants circa 1990 during an NFL football game at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988-99.

Wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the New York Giants circa 1990 during an NFL football game at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"I love what he's done with the offense, 'cause we found the offense. Now we just got to solidify and make sure it gets more consistent. And being able to put up 30, 35 points a game," Irvin said of the star-studded group that includes Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams.

The defense was the clear bugaboo throughout this season, but Irvin doesn't want anyone sleeping on them.

"Now, with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark up the middle, dude, we got a force coming up the middle of the field. We gotta solidify that defense," Irvin said.

Then came a bold prediction.

Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams of the Dallas Cowboys runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"The Cowboys can be in this game next year. We could be sitting here talking about the Cowboys in this game next year, and I want you to find me, and make sure you say to me, 'You said this. You said, Michael, you said, they could be here.'

"They will be here. I want you to find me."

Cowboys fans daring enough to ride along with Irvin, can do it on Hard Rock Bet, which has had a long-standing relationship with the Hall of Famer.

﻿"It’s home, it's Florida. I'm from Florida. You look back, I've had such a great friendship and alignment with them for so long. I did my Hall of Fame party at the Hard Rock, and of course Miami plays at the Hard Rock, so I'm always there with them. There's a natural partnership," Irvin said.

Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game Nov. 10, 1996, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Right now, Hard Rock Bet has Dallas at 40-1 odds to win it all next season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue