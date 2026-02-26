Third Rhode Island hockey rink shooting victim dies and is identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A third victim has died from injuries suffered in last week’s Rhode Island rink shooting, police said, in an attack allegedly carried out by a transgender suspect.

Gerald Dorgan, the father of Rhonda Dorgan and grandfather of Aidan Dorgan, who were both killed in the attack, died from his injuries after being in critical condition, according to The Associated Press, citing Pawtucket police.

Police previously identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, 56, who fatally shot his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and their adult son, Aidan Dorgan, when he opened fire at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi previously said, according to WCVB.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being tackled by bystanders who intervened and quickly stopped the attack, officials said. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled, officials said.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said he was heartbroken that another person had died because of the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic act of violence," he said in a statement.

Rhonda Dorgan’s mother, Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were also wounded.

The shooter, who identified as transgender, also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said.

Colin Dorgan, the 17-year-old son of Robert and Rhonda Dorgan and a North Providence High School senior, was on the ice playing in the game when the shooting occurred, per WPRI-TV.

Video from inside the arena shows players diving and fans fleeing their seats as shots rang out during the high school game. At least a dozen shots can be heard in the footage, along with people screaming as they scramble for cover.

Police have not publicly identified a motive. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves previously described the shooting as a "family dispute."

Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, Robert Dorgan’s daughter from another relationship, accused the shooter of having a "vendetta" against the family.

"I just want to make sure people understand this was one person’s vendetta against their family," Wallace-Hubbard told WPRI-TV. "We were targeted. This was very specific. It wasn’t random."

Court records show Robert Dorgan had a documented history of conflict with relatives in recent years, including disputes tied to his gender transition, WPRI reported.

In 2020, Robert Dorgan reported to North Providence police that he had undergone gender-reassignment surgery and said his father-in-law wanted him out of the family home because of it.

According to court documents cited by WPRI, Robert Dorgan alleged his father-in-law used a derogatory term for transgender individuals and threatened retaliation if he did not move out. The father-in-law was charged at the time, though prosecutors later dismissed the case.

Court filings also show Robert Dorgan’s then-wife initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" in divorce paperwork before the grounds were amended to "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce was finalized in 2021. Paperwork from the divorce showed Robert Dorgan lived at the time in Jacksonville, Florida, and was working as a truck driver.

Also in 2020, Robert Dorgan accused his mother of assaulting him and acting in a "violent, threatening or tumultuous manner," according to police records cited by WPRI. His mother was charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct, though the case was later dismissed, court records show.

The dispute was also referenced in Robert Dorgan’s conflict with his father-in-law. According to court documents, Dorgan told police his father-in-law "told me that if I did not drop the assault charges against my mother that further retaliation could be expected and that was another reason to have me killed."

The day before the shooting, Robert Dorgan posted on X about going "BERSERK" after an actor insisted that Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., is a man.

