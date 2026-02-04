Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Who is Chris Nanos? Pima County Sheriff with 50 years in law enforcement heads Nancy Guthrie investigation

Sheriff Chris Nanos leads investigation into the disappearance NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Law enforcement experts unpack Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, likely abduction Video

Law enforcement experts unpack Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, likely abduction

Lt. Randy Sutton and James Gagliano discuss the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, from her Arizona home. The Pima County sheriff believes she was abducted.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man leading the investigation into the high-profile disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, is an experienced law enforcement officer with a half-century of experience under his belt.

According to this official biography, Pima County, Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos has been an officer of the law since 1976, beginning his career with the El Paso Police Department in Texas. In 1984, he became a corrections officer in Pima County, and the next year was promoted to deputy.

In the 30 years that followed, he focused on violent crimes, sex crimes and narcotics interdiction as he rose through the ranks of the department. He became chief of the department's investigative bureau in 2012, and in 2014, he became chief deputy.

Chris Nanos speaks

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media on Feb. 3, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. He was answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

The man leading the investigation into the high-profile disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is an experienced law enforcement officer with a half a century of law enforcement experience under his belt.

According to this official biography, Pima County, Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos has been an officer of the law since 1976, beginning his career with the El Paso Police Department in Texas. In 1984, he became a corrections officer in Pima County, and the next year was promoted to deputy.

In the 30 years that followed, he focused on violent crimes, sex crimes and narcotics interdiction as he rose through the ranks of the department. He became chief of the department's investigative bureau in 2012, and In 2014, he became chief deputy.

Pima County, Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks at press conference

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, left, speaks at a news conference with the FBI during a briefing at the Pima County Sheriff's Department in January 2026. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

On his resume, posted publicly on Pima County's website, Nanos lists organizations that he is, or has been involved with. Many are law enforcement associations, but he has served the community in other capacities as well.

MOM OF NBC’S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE REPORTED MISSING IN ARIZONA: ‘VERY CONCERNING’

He was formerly a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, and a former executive board member of the Southern Arizona Child Advocacy Center.

His resume also says he has received "repeated recognition for his dedication and community work, to include volunteering for Special Olympics, working with homeowner associations and neighborhood groups."

In 2015, Nanos was appointed sheriff of the county.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER NANCY POSSIBLY ABDUCTED FROM HER HOME, AUTHORITIES SAY

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie was provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of the "Today" show host. (Courtesy of NBC)

He lost an elected bid for the same position in 2016, but ran a successful campaign for the position in 2020. That year, Nanos, a Democrat, won the partisan election by a razor-thin margin, defeating his Republican opponent Mark Napier by only 0.7%.

Four years later, he battled to keep his elected position in an even tighter race, winning 49.9% of the votes against Republican challenger Heather Lappin, who earned 49.8%. His margin of victory was 481 votes, and he was declared the winner several weeks after the election following a contentious recount.

In fact, Nanos' last election was marred by controversy.

TRUMP REACTS TO NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER NANCY'S MYSTERIOUS ABDUCTION

In the weeks leading up his 2024 election, Nanos reportedly placed his opponent Lappin, a lieutenant at the Pima County Jail, on administrative leave, ordering her not to discuss the reasoning for his decision. He did the same to Sgt. Aaron Cross, an outspoken opponent of Nanos and the head of the Pima County Deputies Organization.

Chris Nanos speaks

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media on Feb. 3, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. He was answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

Cross reportedly campaigned against Nanos, holding a sign on a street corner saying "Deputies Don't Want Nanos," just before he was placed on leave. Nanos claimed Cross campaigned against him while wearing his Pima County Sheriff's uniform in breach of department rules, which Cross denied. Cross later filed a federal lawsuit against Nanos, claiming the sheriff violated his First Amendment rights.

Nanos also reportedly faced a criminal election interference investigation stemming from the matter.

The sheriff has also faced heat for his handling of an internal investigation into a 2022 sexual assault of a female deputy by a supervisor in 2022.

Savannah Guthrie posing with mom in Sydney.

Australian-born presenter, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015, in Sydney, Australia.  (Don Arnold/WireImage)

In his current role, Nanos oversees 1,500 employees and 400 volunteers, serving more than one million residents in a county that covers about 9,000 square miles.

Nanos and the sheriff's department did not return requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The search for Guthrie is entering its fifth day. So far, little information has been released about the nature of the investigation, and a suspect has not been named. 

Law enforcement on Tuesday acknowledged that it was aware of potential ransom notes sent to several media outlets. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue