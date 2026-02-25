Minnesota middle school teaches 8th graders ICE 'harassed' migrants in geography class curriculum

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota middle school showed an 8th-grade geography class slides telling students that ICE has "harassed" migrants, and offered extra credit to middle schoolers who watched a 19-minute video on "ICE and Trump’s $170 billion deportation machine."

Fox News Digital obtained the full package of slides that were provided to Hermantown Middle School students which poses the question: "How is President Trump trying to reduce the large number of undocumented immigrants as promised in his election campaign?"

Defending Education, a nonprofit focused on education, parent and student advocacy, exchanged emails with the principal of the school, who said that the contents of the lesson align with Minnesota’s standards.

"It's bad enough that this biased lesson is replete with falsehoods — but for the school principal to defend such garbage truly adds insult to injury," Nicole Neily, founder and president of Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "Students are being force-fed ideological propaganda during finite lesson time (when they're not being encouraged by activist teachers to walk out of their classrooms, that is) and told what to think, rather than how to think."

"It's little wonder that families are fleeing the public education system in droves," Neily added.

The slides given to students also explain why "tricky & violent tactics," including federal agents wearing masks to hide their identity, can be used by ICE agents for "kidnapping/hurting people."

Middle school students were then given examples of "thousands of LEGAL immigrants and 170 U.S. citizens" being "dragged, tackled, beaten, tased and shot," encouraging the 8th graders to click a link for video content.

The school is part of Hermantown Community Schools, whose K-12 2024-2027 "Blueprint for Success" outlines curriculum requirements for schools in the district that include "antiracist, culturally sustaining, and [curriculum that] reflects the diversity of the student population."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school for comment, but has not yet heard back.

The Minnesota school district defines antiracist as "actively working to identify and eliminate racism in all forms in order to change policies, behaviors, and beliefs that perpetuate racist ideas and actions."

The school system also calls for "culturally sustaining," which they define as the integration of "content and practices that infuse the culture and language of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities who have been and continue to be harmed and erased through the education system."

Hermantown Community Schools instructs the advising committee to "improve students’ equitable access to effective and more diverse teachers."

The curriculum remains in place as K-12 students and some teachers across the country have engaged in school walkouts.

In Cincinnati, students wreaked havoc on a local Kroger grocery store after walking out of school for an anti-ICE demonstration earlier this month, where students were filmed throwing objects at the ceiling, and a witness said students were taking beer and adult beverages from the shelves.

In Virginia, more than 300 high school students were suspended after an anti-ICE walkout that resulted in a police response last week, and multiple teens were arrested during a student anti-ICE walkout in Quakertown, Pennsylvania this week.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston