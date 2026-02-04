Reporter attempts to confront Billie Eilish at gated LA mansion over 'stolen land' comments: 'Let us in!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A British reporter attempted to confront Billie Eilish at her Los Angeles home Tuesday, mockingly asking to be let in following the singer's viral anti-ICE comments at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Eilish told the audience "no one is illegal on stolen land" and ended her remarks with "f--- ICE." The comments sparked immediate backlash, leading GB News reporter Ben Leo to visit Eilish’s multi-million dollar horse ranch on Monday to see if she "practices what she preaches."

"Billie reckons there's no such thing as an illegal human because we're all on stolen land," Leo said in his broadcast for the British news channel. "So we're here in Billie's quite posh neighborhood in Los Angeles — let's go see if she practices what she preaches."

"Hopefully if she sticks by her merits, she’ll have no problem with me waltzing in, maybe making a cup of coffee or a tea," he added.

Walking up to the property—which is shielded by tall hedges, security cameras, and a gate—Leo noted how "ironic" it was that the singer's home was protected with a "massive wall," given her stance on national borders.

"Let us in, please Billie! We are here because this is stolen land, Billie, and we think we should be given access to your quite lovely 3 million-dollar mansion," Leo said into the home's call box. No one appeared to respond to the request.

Leo concluded the report by claiming Eilish has "different ideas" regarding her own property than she does for the country.

Eilish also faced criticism from the Tongva tribe, a Native American nation who said the singer's home sits on their "ancestral land."

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish," the Tongva previously told Fox News Digital. "As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land. Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country."

Eilish was one of several celebrities, including upcoming Super Bowl halftime show headliner Bad Bunny, who used the Grammy Awards to bash ICE officers and the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Representatives for Eilish did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.