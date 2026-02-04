Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey earns Salute to Service Award after raising $700,000 for military families: 'Huge honor'

Niners teammate George Kittle won last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Christian McCaffrey reacts to being named NFL's Salute to Service Award recipient Video

Christian McCaffrey reacts to being named NFL's Salute to Service Award recipient

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey says it was a "true honor" to receive the NFL's Salute to Service Award as he continues to fight for military veterans.

SAN FRANCISCO – Christian McCaffrey was named the recipient of the NFL's 2026 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA.

The San Francisco 49ers running back launched "23 and Troops" in 2021 to focus on post-traumatic stress and athlete-level care for veterans. The foundation has raised $700,000 for military support and paid off holiday layaway for 515 military families.

McCaffrey grew up about a half hour away from a military base, so he always knew that this was the community he wanted to help out.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I think it was just from a young age, my parents instilled on me to respect the military and what it means to live in this country. I always appreciated that, and growing up in that area, a lot of your mentors end up becoming veterans because they're in the area, and you learn from them, you learn about their experiences, and some of the stuff that they did or saw. And it made me really just appreciate it even more," McCaffrey said.

"It's a huge honor," he added. "You know, we get to play a kids' game for a living, and we play in front of millions of people. And a lot of that is because of the people who have sacrificed for us. And it's not just the people who have served or are serving, it's their families, their wives, their husbands, their kids, who have to go through so much, and a lot of it's unseen. They don't get credit for this stuff."

Christian McCaffrey on sideline

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.  (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

When beginning his foundation and doing his research, McCaffrey was struck when he read that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

"That's why I'm doing this. I'm trying to chop down that number as much as possible," he said.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also gave Super Bowl tickets to S.J. Farin, a 14-year vet and a Purple Heart recipient.

"It means everything to me," Lamb said to Fox News Digital on radio row. I have an uncle who is also in the Air Force, it means everything. I know what it takes to really just have a family member who's not always around, but is definitely doing everything to make sure that we're protected. So for me, it's just really just giving back to what's deserved."

The award is staying with the 49ers, as George Kittle was last year's recipient.

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown with Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"Anytime you're around guys like George who have the personality and the play and is a Hall of Fame player, but then also loves giving back, it's inspiring, and it makes you want to do the same," McCaffrey said.

