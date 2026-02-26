Fiery explosion destroys Massachusetts home, injures mother and 2-year-old child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A powerful explosion tore through a Massachusetts home Wednesday morning, leaving a 25-year-old mother with severe burns and her 2-year-old child seriously injured as the house was engulfed in flames.

The explosion rocked a snow-covered street in Taunton, about 38 miles south of Boston, just days after the city was buried under more than two feet of snow. Residents several blocks away reported hearing a loud boom.

Emergency crews rushed to the three-family home around 9:50 a.m. and found the building fully ablaze.

"The situation is now under control, but this was a very serious incident," Fire Chief Steven Lavigne said, noting the weather conditions presented challenges for firefighters.

The mother and her toddler were rushed to a hospital. Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said it was not immediately clear whether they were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Fire officials declared the home a total loss. Eight residents were displaced, and two neighboring houses were heavily damaged by the blast and subsequent fire.

William James Shivers Jr., who lives nearby, said he rushed toward the flames to help.

"Neighbors helping neighbors, as it should be," he told The Associated Press. "Taunton police and fire are amazing and I’m blessed to be a part of this community."

A warming center was opened for displaced residents as temperatures remained frigid.

State police fire investigators and the state fire marshal’s office are assisting local authorities in determining the cause of the explosion.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area while emergency crews continue working at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.