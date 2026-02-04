Trump returns to National Prayer Breakfast as faith takes center stage in second term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will attend the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday for his sixth appearance at the bipartisan gathering focused on faith and prayer for the nation.

"Today, President Trump will unite our country through the power of prayer at the 74th National Prayer Breakfast," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "President Trump has made unprecedented strides to protect our God-given rights and has delivered on his promise to reverse Joe Biden’s divisive policies that weaponized the federal government against men and women of faith. President Trump has secured major victories for religious freedom – from defending innocent life to restoring biological truth and protecting parents’ fundamental rights."

Trump is expected to speak at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Hilton at the event that typically draws hundreds of lawmakers, business leaders, state officials and foreign dignitaries.

This year, Fox News Digital learned notable attendees include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Mrs. Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Mr. John Wakefield, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Mrs. Burgum, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and Mrs. Collins, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Mrs. Greer, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, and Mrs. Denise Nyakero Tshisekedi are among foreign leaders who will attend the breakfast.

Musicians Michael W. Smith and Jelly Roll will also attend, Fox News Digital learned.

Trump first attended as president in 2017 and returned last year, using his remarks to pledge action against what he called anti-Christian bias tied to the Biden administration.

"While I'm in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares, and we will bring our country back together as one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all," Trump said during last year's event.

Nearly a year ago to the day, Trump launched the White House Faith Office via Executive Order, tasking it with leading the executive branch’s outreach to faith-based groups, community organizations, and houses of worship. In honor of its one-year anniversary and the prayer breakfast, Fox News Digital learned the office launched a campaign showing "150 reasons why President Trump is the most pro-faith, pro-life, and pro-religious liberty president in American history."

"He protected religious liberty and affirmed faith in America. He has fought anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and other forms of anti-religious bias while ending the weaponization of government against all people of faith. He has expanded school choice, protected parental rights, restored biological truth, uplifted families, ended illegal and divisive DEI policies, stopped taxpayer funding for abortion, restored free speech, and stood side-by-side with Israel," the Faith Office said of Trump.

The National Prayer Breakfast was established in 1953 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower accepted an invitation to join members of Congress for what was then an early version of the event. The morning event is built around speeches and prayer, and historically features remarks from the president and other invited speakers.

Trump's presence at the annual event comes as he increasingly discusses his faith and relationship with God following the assassination attempt against him in July 2024 that left him with an injury to the head when a gunman opened fire on a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump said from the stage of the Republican National Convention just days after the attempt on his life. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

President Donald Trump has elevated faith as a governing theme in his second term, including signing executive orders to create a White House Faith Office and issuing a proclamation urging Americans to renew their commitment to the country’s "Nation under God" identity.

"From the establishment of the Jamestown Colony to the Pilgrims’ arrival at Plymouth Rock, through periods of war and peace and through every challenge and every triumph, religious faith has indelibly shaped our character, informed our laws, and strengthened our national spirit," a proclamation establishing "Religious Freedom Day 2026" on Jan. 16 reads.

"I pledge that I will never stop fighting to restore America as a Nation of prayer, a country of faith, and a radiant beacon of liberty and justice for all," Trump's recent proclamation continued.