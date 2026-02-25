Expand / Collapse search
Police announce arrest in fatal shooting of millionaire philanthropist at Maryland senior living facility

Robert Fuller was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Montgomery County police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an 87-year-old millionaire philanthropist inside a senior living facility in Maryland

The Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division will hold a 3 p.m. EST press conference at police headquarters in Gaithersburg to share details about the arrest in the death of Robert Fuller.

Chief Marc Yamada, Assistant Chief Willie Parker-Loan and Captain Sean Gagen of the Major Crimes Division are expected to speak, along with Montgomery County state’s attorney John McCarthy.

Officials said the Maryland State Police will also address a connection between the homicide investigation and a suspect who allegedly shot at a trooper during a traffic stop.

Robert Fuller Jr. in tan coat and tie waves at crowd inside veterans facility

Robert Fuller Jr. (L) gives remarks at the 2017 opening of Veterans Academic Center in Augusta, Maine, a project to which he donated.   (Joe Phelan/Centralmaine.com)

The department said in a press release on Feb. 20 that Fuller was found dead inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Prior to the arrest, detectives had released surveillance video showing a person on the property of the Cogir of Potomac senior living facility around the time of the homicide. Investigators said at the time that the individual was considered a suspect in the case.

Police noted there was no clear description of the person’s gender or race, adding that the individual shown in the footage could be male or female. 

Detectives had asked anyone who recognized the clothing worn by the person or could identify distinguishing characteristics, including the individual’s gait, to contact authorities.

Maine State Rep. Bill Bridgeo, who met Fuller while working as city manager in Augusta, told NBC 4 Washington that the 87-year-old was a prominent attorney and a retired Navy Reserve officer.

Bridgeo told the local station Fuller had donated millions to helping the community.

"A new YMCA, a new hospital in town, a big expansion to our high school," he said.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
