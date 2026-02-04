Puka Nacua plays coy on chances for Sydney Sweeney date after making play for her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It does not sound like Puka Nacua and Sydney Sweeney will be getting together any time soon.

Sure, Sweeney has long been rumored to be dating music manager Scooter Braun, but that did not stop the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver from making a move last week.

Sweeney talked about her type of man in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, saying he should be "athletic and outgoing and funny" and someone who needs to "go skydiving with me."

Nacua is obviously athletic, but he tried to make a play for Sweeney, saying on X that he "love[s] skydiving."

Nacua was asked Wednesday if he believed he had a chance with Sweeney, but he actually let out the truth.

"I have an actual fear of heights, so it'll be interesting," Nacua said.

Another reporter asked Nacua who the last person to slide into his direct messages was. After pondering, he gave the answer.

"The NFL is the last verified DM I had because they told me I didn't get tickets to the Warriors game, and I was pretty sad," he said.

Nacua and Hallie Aiono were in a long-term relationship before a highly public breakup. Aiono later became pregnant and underwent paternity testing to determine whether Nacua was the father of her son, Kingston.

She filed court documents in June to determine the parental relationship after testing confirmed Nacua was the father.

Sweeney and ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025. She has been seen with Braun since the breakup.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.