The medical system pushed transgender surgery on kids — now it's facing legal justice

Two million dollars.

That’s how much money a 22-year-old woman just won in a New York lawsuit against her doctors. She sued them for medical malpractice after they cut off her breasts when she was 16. They told her she could become a boy, even though that’s biologically impossible. Now she has won the first-ever lawsuit against doctors who try to give sex changes to kids.

That brave young woman isn’t alone.

I’m 21 years old, and I’m also suing the medical system that gave me sex-change treatments starting at age 13. There are so many other young people like us. We were lied to by doctors, nurses and therapists when we were vulnerable and confused children. They did irreversible harm to our bodies and minds, making a mockery of the medical profession. They should absolutely be held accountable for sacrificing us in service to radical transgender ideology.

The woman in New York has a heartbreaking story. She accused a psychologist and surgeon of pressuring her to get a sex-change surgery when she was a teenager. While her mother was opposed to the surgery, she felt like she had no choice but to allow it. That checks out: Doctors tell parents all the time that without a sex change, their child is going to commit suicide. How can a parent argue with that?

But "fixing" someone with a sex-change surgery is what actually breaks them. The New York woman found that out the hard way. She’s now a detransitioner, and she’ll be dealing with the effects of those doctors’ actions for the rest of her life. In that $2 million settlement, the jury awarded her $1.6 million for her pain and suffering — and $400,000 for future medical expenses. She’s probably never going to stop needing physical and mental health care because of what was done to her.

The exact same thing happened to me. In my pre-teen years, I became deeply confused about my gender because of the influence of social media and video games. But instead of helping me accept that I’m a girl, therapists and doctors told me I was a boy.

They gave me puberty blockers at age 13, stopping my body from developing naturally. They gave me cross-sex hormones not long after that, altering my brain as well as my body. At 16, they cut off my breasts, too. Years later, I still have bandages on my chest.

My doctors told me everything was reversible. But as soon as I realized the mistake I made, I also realized they had lied. There’s no real going back — not completely, and not ever. Like the young woman in New York, I was misled by the doctors my parents and I trusted. Just like her, I need medical help until the day I die. But the doctors who did this to me wouldn’t even talk to me, much less try to help me regain my life as a girl.

Doctors should know better. They’re dealing with kids whose minds and bodies are still developing. They’re dealing with kids going through the awkward years of adolescence. The best medical path is obviously to wait and watch. Wait to let kids develop naturally. Watch that development with the help of real mental health care, especially therapy that helps kids come to grips with who they really are.

Instead, these doctors are rushing kids down the irreversible and dangerous path of sex-changes. Do No Harm has found that nearly 14,000 kids have received sex changes in recent years, although the real number is almost certainly far higher. What’s been done to them is the definition of medical malpractice. The doctors who perpetrated this injustice should absolutely pay for the lives they’ve destroyed.

For that matter, every doctor who’s even remotely involved in providing sex changes should stop — immediately. People like me are coming for them. They pressured us and hurt us in profound ways. We demand justice. The $2 million that New York woman just won is a start. But this won’t end until the medical profession atones for its actions and stops giving sex changes to children once and for all.

