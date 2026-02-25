Toddler flees in terror as coyote chases him outside California family home in broad daylight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A toddler had a heart-stopping brush with a coyote right outside his Pasadena, California, home on Monday, according to surveillance footage that captured the frightening moment.

In the video, the 3-year-old boy ran out onto the driveway before abruptly freezing in his tracks. He then turned around in panic, fleeing at full speed while letting out a terrified shriek.

Moments later, the coyote appeared on camera, trailing closely behind the boy. As the animal moved through the family’s front yard and past the camera, a much louder scream — appearing to come from an adult — rang out.

According to local outlet KABC-TV, the boy’s mother was right behind him when the harrowing run-in unfolded.

"Sal went out the gate like he always does before me," Aida Svelto told the outlet, referring to her son. "Then I heard a scream, and Sal came running back. He grabbed onto my legs, then I screamed because I saw a big, giant coyote."

After the scream, the coyote reappeared on camera, retreating back the way it had come.

Salvo was reportedly left unscathed, despite the close call.

RUNNER FOUGHT OFF MOUNTAIN LION WITH STICK JUST WEEKS BEFORE FATAL ATTACK ON SAME COLORADO TRAIL

Coyotes are not uncommon in the hilly neighborhood of South California, but the mother said she had never experienced one intentionally crossing into her property.

"We have seen them, but they typically just stay on the street," Svelto told KABC-TV. "I really didn't feel nervous. Now I'm nervous."

"This one was bigger and scarier, and I just really didn't think that he would go after a kid," she added. "It's one thing to see them go after a chihuahua or rabbit or whatever, but he's pretty big, so it was scary."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Experts say animals are especially active and inquisitive during this time of year, as mating season drives them to search for mates and additional food sources.

While coyotes are native to California and play a valuable role in controlling rodent populations and cleaning up animal carcasses, they are also known to sometimes target small pets and, in rare instances, humans.