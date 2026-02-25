FBI raids home and offices of major Los Angeles school district superintendent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal officers conducted a search Wednesday related to the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), federal officials told Fox News Digital.

Investigators reportedly targeted Alberto Carvalho’s home in San Pedro and the school district’s downtown headquarters, LAUSD said. FBI agents also raided a Miami property connected to the school executive, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California, confirmed that the search warrants were judicially approved but declined to provide additional details on the nature of the investigation, noting that the warrants remain under seal.

Carvalho has led LAUSD, the nation’s second-largest school system, since early 2022. He was also recently unanimously reappointed to the position in September 2025.

LAUSD released a statement saying the district is fully cooperating with federal officials.

"We have been informed of law enforcement activity at Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters and at the home of the Superintendent," it said. "The District is cooperating with the investigation."

Early morning, staff members at the LAUSD headquarters were reportedly evacuated as federal agents arrived to conduct the search, Fox 11 said.

Footage captured multiple investigators, appearing to be FBI agents, going in and out of Carvalho’s residence carrying various items, including a small suitcase and several cardboard boxes.

Additionally, FBI Miami told the local outlet that a home in Southwest Ranches linked to Carvalho was also searched. The property has since been cleared, the station reported.

Carvalho, who came to the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant, is a progressive educator who has spoken publicly about protecting students from potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions at schools.

Before moving to California, he spent 14 years leading Miami‑Dade County Public Schools, the nation’s fourth‑largest school district.

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ICE SCHOOL WALKOUT TEENS INVADING KROGER, HURLING OBJECTS: 'OUGHT TO BE PROSECUTED'

MAINE 'MAMA BEAR' FACING THREATS AS PARENTS BATTLE TO KEEP 8-YEAR-OLD BOY OFF GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM

During his tenure, Carvalho faced scrutiny over a potential conflict of interest. In 2020, he helped secure a $1.57 million donation from a company that had a pending contract with the district, local media Miami Herald reported . The funds reportedly went to an education nonprofit he founded, and the company’s online learning program, which was ultimately plagued with problems, was quickly scrapped.

In June 2021, the school’s inspector general determined that the donation, intended to benefit teachers, did not violate any policies but created the "appearance of impropriety," the outlet said. The foundation was subsequently urged to return the funds, which reportedly had been distributed to teachers as $100 gift certificates.

