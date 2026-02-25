California sanctuary policies blamed after ICE arrests 9 sex offenders in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California’s sanctuary policies are under renewed scrutiny after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested nine previously convicted sex offenders in Los Angeles, accusing state officials of releasing thousands of criminal migrants instead of honoring federal detainer requests.

ICE said Wednesday the nine individuals – all convicted of sex crimes – were taken into custody during a targeted operation aimed at removing dangerous offenders from local communities.

All nine "will face justice for their crimes and will be removed from the United States, never to terrorize our communities again," the agency said.

Since Jan. 20, 2025, ICE said California has declined to honor 4,561 immigration detainers on criminal illegal immigrants, releasing offenders – including murderers and sex offenders – back into communities instead of transferring them to federal custody.

The agency added that it currently has more than 33,000 active detainers lodged in California’s local, state and federal jails and urged officials to cooperate so dangerous offenders can be removed from the U.S.

"ICE isn’t going to stand idly by while criminal illegal alien sex offenders roam Los Angeles or any other community," ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said. "We’re here to enforce the law so we can protect our families, friends and neighbors – and by taking child rapists and other sexual predators like these nine off the streets, we can prevent recidivism and make an immediate difference in public safety."

Local authorities released Juan Parra Gomez, 39, before ICE could lodge a detainer after he was sentenced to two years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a child, the agency said. Agents later arrested him in the community. He also faces a pending vandalism charge.

In another case, ICE said it issued a detainer for Lucas Rendon-Hernandez, 37, who was convicted of arranging to meet with a child and sentenced to three days in jail. Officials declined to honor it and released him, requiring agents to arrest him at large.

ICE also arrested Jose Montero Pena, 73, who was sentenced to 288 days in jail for lewd acts with a child under 14, and Amadeo Castellanos-Urbano, 50, who received 12 years in prison for lewd acts and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Among the others taken into custody were Andres Sanchez Ortiz, 53, sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual abuse with additional convictions for attempted kidnapping and driving under the influence; Feliciano Olivares, 49, sentenced to 18 years for lewd acts with a child; Daniel Bran Rivas, 30, sentenced to nine years for rape and oral copulation by force; and Luis Alfonso Juarez, 60, sentenced to 18 years for continuous sexual abuse and lewd acts involving a child under 14.