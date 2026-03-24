Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player charged with murder after alleged roadside killing

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A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee is facing murder charges after allegedly gunning down a man in Maryland this week.

27-year-old Dayton Webber, of La Plata, allegedly shot and killed a passenger in his vehicle following an argument on the evening of Sunday, March 22, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Two individuals flagged down La Plata police officers around 10:25 p.m., telling officers they were passengers riding in the backseat of Webber’s vehicle, authorities said.

The witnesses said Webber fatally shot the front-seat passenger, identified as 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, twice in the head during an argument, according to court documents obtained by FOX 5.

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A preliminary investigation revealed Webber allegedly pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to help remove Wells from the vehicle, but the group of friends "refused, got out of the car, and left the scene," according to authorities.

Webber then fled the area with Wells still in the car, authorities said.

Officers began canvassing various locations in an attempt to locate Webber.

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Approximately two hours later, a Charlotte Hall resident called 911 to report a body in a yard, according to authorities.

Officers responded and located Wells, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber’s vehicle was later found roughly two and a half hours away in Charlottesville, Virginia, authorities said.

Detectives subsequently located Webber seeking medical treatment at a nearby hospital and Albemarle County officers placed him under arrest following his release from care.

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Following his extradition to Charles County, Webber is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, along with additional related charges, authorities said.

Officials have not yet elaborated on how Webber was able to operate a vehicle or fire a weapon.

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​​"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, according to FOX 5.

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Both of Webber’s arms and legs were removed when he was just 10 months old after he contracted a bacterial infection that only had a 3% chance of survival, according to a 2024 ESPN video profile.

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He previously made headlines as a professional athlete for the American Cornhole League, where he was referred to as "an unstoppable cornhole player" in a 2023 video posted to the league’s YouTube channel.

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"That's one of the great things about our sport, how accessible it is, and how we like to say anyone can play, anyone can win, because if you want to put your mind to it, you want to put the time into practice, you can become competitive," ACL commissioner Stacey Moore told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

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The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Webber’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.