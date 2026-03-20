Slain Loyola Chicago student's family fumes over 'murder,' manhunt for masked gunman in attack near campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of an 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student who was gunned down near her campus by a masked shooter are demanding answers regarding their daughter’s seemingly random murder as police hunt for a suspect.

Sheridan Gorman was shot in the head while taking a walk with friends at Tobey Prinz Beach, located less than a mile from the Illinois campus, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to WLS.

"Our beloved daughter, Sheridan, was taken from us this morning in Chicago. There is no way to soften this — this was murder," her family said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Sheridan was the light of our lives. She made people feel seen, safe, and loved simply by being who she was. She lived her faith with kindness, compassion, and joy, and she loved her family and friends deeply."

The incident unfolded as a male suspect approached the group and began shooting in their direction, striking Gorman in the head, FOX 32 reported .

MASKED GUNMAN KILLS LOYOLA CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT IN SHOOTING NEAR CAMPUS; POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT

Gorman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Gorman was not the intended target in the shooting, and authorities are working to find the person responsible for her death, WLS reported.

A campus safety alert sent to students indicated the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on the Tobey Beach pier and described the offender as wearing a face covering.

DISPATCH RECORDS FROM BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING CAPTURE CHAOS OF DEADLY CAMPUS ATTACK

The alert added that authorities in Chicago are investigating potential ties to other recent incidents of violence in the area.

In a letter sent to students Thursday morning, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed confirmed Gorman’s death while addressing the campus community.

"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF TERROR THAT LEFT 2 DEAD, 9 INJURED

The university added that, based on available information, there is no ongoing threat to campus.

FOLLOW US ON X

"We recognize that this news will be painful for members of our community. Please know that you do not have to navigate this alone," Reed added.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The Yorktown Heights, New York, native was reportedly only a few months away from completing her freshman year at the university.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

A description of the suspect has not yet been released by authorities, and no arrests have been made.

GOT A TIP?

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.