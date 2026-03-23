Ex-girlfriend, 3 others nabbed in killing tied to alleged murder-for-hire plot in ‘unusual’ case: police

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What began as a grim discovery inside a Southern California apartment has exploded into a coast-to-coast case — one Murrieta police say is "unusual" for their community, with investigators alleging a murder-for-hire plot tied to a victim’s ex-girlfriend and three other suspects.

Officers with the Murrieta Police Department were called to The Arbors at California Oaks apartments just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2026. Inside one of the units, they found a man dead. From the start, investigators treated the case as a homicide.

The victim was later identified by family as 30-year-old Aaron "AJ" Parr — a son, brother and father whose loss has left loved ones reeling.

Just over two weeks later, police arrested Ignacia Perkins, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, along with James Petri, who authorities described as an acquaintance of Perkins.

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But the case quickly grew beyond California.

As detectives dug through physical and digital evidence, they began working with law enforcement agencies across the country, ultimately identifying two more suspects believed to be involved.

On March 18, authorities arrested Jerry Wheeler, 34, in Brookhaven, Georgia, and Kenneth Maxwell, 39, in Midfield, Alabama. Both men are now awaiting extradition to California.

Police say the case centers on an alleged murder carried out for financial gain, along with a broader conspiracy to make it happen.

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Wheeler and Maxwell each face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a special circumstance allegation that the killing was done for financial gain, police said.

The arrests were carried out with help from multiple agencies, including Brookhaven Police and North Metro SWAT in Georgia, as well as FBI teams in Alabama.

Murrieta is generally considered a relatively safe city, with a crime rate about 2.2 times lower than the national average, according to City-Data.

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For Parr’s family, the arrests have brought a complicated mix of grief and relief.

"The world kept moving, but ours stopped the day we lost you," a woman identifying herself as Parr’s sister wrote in a social media post weeks after his death. "Not a moment goes by that you aren’t on our minds… in our tears, and in our prayers."

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She said the arrests have offered "a small sense of relief" as the case moves forward, though the pain remains.

"There is no celebration in it, because nothing will ever bring you back," she wrote.

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A fundraiser created for the family describes Parr as a beloved son and brother, and says his parents are "salt-of-the-earth people" who have spent their lives serving others. The funds are intended to help cover funeral costs and other unexpected expenses following his death.

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Authorities say the latest arrests mark a major turning point in the case, effectively wrapping up the active phase of the investigation as detectives shift focus toward preparing for a potential trial.

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Investigators have not released details about how the alleged plot unfolded or the specific roles each suspect may have played, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.