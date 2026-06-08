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Chicago

Four dead and 29 shot in Chicago weekend violence as leaders tout crime progress

Victims include four children between ages 12 and 14 shot by an unknown gunman who opened fire and fled the scene

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich discusses Chicago’s Memorial Day weekend violence while criticizing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s leadership on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

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Four people are dead after numerous shootings happened over a span of three days in Chicago.

Fox News Digital compiled police shooting data from the morning of Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, to find that 29 people were shot by suspects with four victims who died as a result of gunfire.

In one of the reports, police say four victims, all between the ages of 12 and 14 years old, were shot when "an unknown offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking multiple victims before fleeing," police say.

Chicago police officers investigating a drive-by shooting scene in Chicago Illinois

Police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting in Chicago, Ill., on July 6, 2024. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Another report says two unknown shooters "approached a group of people standing outside" and shot at them early Friday morning. A total of seven people were shot and two people died.

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All of these shootings are reported to be under investigation by police.

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Chicago Police cruiser

Chicago Police Department records show 29 people were shot over the weekend. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Friday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on social media praising a reported drop in homicides in his city on Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The post said in part, "We refuse to accept any level of violence as normal. But we are encouraged, especially on Gun Violence Awareness Day, of the progress Chicago is making in driving down crime. My administration will continue strengthening community violence intervention, coordinated responses to crime, and increased investment in our young people."

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Chicago, Illinois skyline

Four people were killed in shootings over the weekend, Chicago records show. (iStock)

While gunfire rang out in Chicago over the weekend, Illinois Democrat Governor JB Pritzker, a member of the wealthy Pritzker family who owns Hyatt Hotels, posted on X his support of Pride Month.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Johnson, Pritzker and Chicago police for comment in regard to the recent gun violence.

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