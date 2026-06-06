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Police and Law Enforcement

Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio; manhunt for suspect underway

Authorities have not released the number of victims or severity of injuries as the investigation continues

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio: Police Video

Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio: Police

The Toledo Police Department says it is searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

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Multiple people were shot Saturday near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, as police searched for a suspect, authorities said.

The Toledo Police Department said officers responded around 5:37 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the Old West End Festival.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the number of people injured or provide details on the severity of their injuries.

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Toledo police investigate a shooting near the Old West End Festival after multiple people were wounded, authorities said.

Toledo police investigate a shooting near the Old West End Festival after multiple people were wounded, authorities said. (WTOL)

"Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment," police said in a news release.

Investigators said they are actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

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A large police presence remained in the area on June 6, 2026, as officers searched for those responsible for the shooting near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio.

A large police presence remained in the area on June 6, 2026, as officers searched for those responsible for the shooting near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio. (WTOL)

Police said officers remain on scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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