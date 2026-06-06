Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio; manhunt for suspect underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were shot Saturday near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, as police searched for a suspect, authorities said.

The Toledo Police Department said officers responded around 5:37 p.m. to a report of a shooting near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the Old West End Festival.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the number of people injured or provide details on the severity of their injuries.

FIVE INJURED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND BAR FOLLOWING SUSPECTED ALTERCATION, POLICE SAY

"Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment," police said in a news release.

Investigators said they are actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said officers remain on scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.