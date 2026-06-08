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South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh murder case gets new judge as retrial looms following Supreme Court reversal

Chief Justice John W. Kittredge signed the order giving Judge Debra McCaslin authority over all future proceedings

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions Video

Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh's two murder convictions, vacating his life sentences. The court found that clerk Becky Hill improperly influenced the jury, aiming for a guilty verdict to boost her book sales. Despite the overturn, Murdaugh remains incarcerated, serving a 40-year federal sentence for financial crimes.

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A South Carolina judge has been assigned to take over Alex Murdaugh’s blockbuster murder case after the disgraced legal scion’s convictions in the slayings of his wife and son were overturned.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice John W. Kittredge signed an order Monday giving Judge Debra R. McCaslin jurisdiction over all proceedings tied to Murdaugh’s murder-case indictments.

The order gives McCaslin authority over "any future retrial on the murder charges" as well as motions, jury trials, civil forfeiture actions and other related matters in the case.

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Alex Murdaugh wearing an orange jumpsuit arriving at court in Beaufort South Carolina

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at a court hearing in Beaufort, S.C., on Sept. 14, 2023, regarding alleged financial crimes. (James Pollard/AP Photo)

The brief order does not set a new trial date or rule on any outstanding motions. Instead, it puts McCaslin in charge of the next phase of the case.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office said: "As always, we look forward to presenting the State's case in court as part of a fair, open, and transparent process."

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About Judge Debra R. McCaslin

McCaslin, an at-large circuit court judge, was elected by the South Carolina General Assembly on Feb. 5, 2020, according to the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

She earned her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1993 and was admitted to the South Carolina Bar that year. The Judicial Branch says she was also admitted to the U.S. District Court, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

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Judge Debra R. McCaslin

Judge McCaslin was elected by the South Carolina General Assembly to the Circuit Court, At-Large Seat-13 on February 5, 2020. (South Carolina Judicial Branch)

Murdaugh, 57, was convicted in March 2023 of murdering his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s sprawling hunting estate in Colleton County in June 2021.

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He was sentenced to life in prison, but his lawyers later pushed for a new trial, arguing that the jury had been improperly influenced by former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

MURDAUGH HOUSEKEEPER REVEALS ONE DETAIL THAT CONVINCED HER ALEX WAS GUILTY OF MURDERS: 'HE DID IT'

The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed the denial of Murdaugh’s new-trial motion on May 13 and sent the case back to the circuit court.

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Alex Murdaugh seated awaiting bond hearing in Richland Judicial Center Columbia South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh awaits the start of his bond hearing at the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 19, 2021. He was indicted on Nov. 19 on 27 additional charges related to financial crimes involving nearly $5 million in stolen settlement money and law firm fees. (Lewis M. Levine/AP)

Murdaugh, a once-prominent Hampton County lawyer from a powerful legal dynasty, has repeatedly denied killing Maggie and Paul.

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The pair were found shot to death near the dog kennels at the family’s Moselle estate, a sprawling property in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

A family photo of Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh displayed in a courtroom.

A family photo of Buster, Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh is shown during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on March 2, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier)

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Prosecutors argued Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his crumbling legal and financial world as years of thefts and lies were closing in on him.

His defense team insisted he was a loving husband and father who had been wrongfully accused after investigators zeroed in on him too quickly.

Although Murdaugh’s murder convictions were overturned, he remains behind bars on separate financial-crime convictions after admitting he stole from clients and his former law firm.

Alex Murdaugh in tan prison jumpsuit being led out of Colleton County courthouse

Alex Murdaugh is led out of the Colleton County courthouse in a tan prison jumpsuit after receiving a double life sentence on March 3, 2023, following his conviction for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

Prosecutors have said they intend to retry him on the murder charges.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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