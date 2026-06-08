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New video shows Coast Guard's Bahamas hunt as team dives into forensics exam of seized Lynette Hooker dinghy

CGIS spent four days deploying divers, drones and a cadaver dog in the Sea of Abaco near Hope Town

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Coast Guard returns to Florida from Bahamas after concluding search for Lynette Video

Coast Guard returns to Florida from Bahamas after concluding search for Lynette

USCG Cutter Margaret Norvell returns to its home port after four days in the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard)

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FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service has released new video from their search to find missing American Lynette Hooker.

The agency spent four days in the Bahamas last week looking for any clues. Investigators returned to the U.S. with the dinghy that Lynette and her husband Brian were boating on in the Sea of Abaco before she disappeared. 

Search teams deployed a range of specialized resources such as divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, drones and even a cadaver dog in their search.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators stand on a boat.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew and CGIS Investigators search for missing person Lynette Hooker in the Bahamas on June 3, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard / Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

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Lynette Hooker vanished in April while on a boating vacation with her husband in Hope Town, Bahamas.

WATCH: Coast Guard divers search the sea floor to find any trace of Lynette Hooker

Coast Guard divers search the sea floor to find any trace of missing woman Lynette Hooker Video

WHY INVESTIGATORS ARE SEARCHING BOTH LAND AND SEA FOR MISSING MICHIGAN WOMAN IN BAHAMAS

He claims she fell overboard into the Sea of Abaco, as the pair navigated rough seas on their dinghy. He resurfaced; Lynette vanished.

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photo shows divers next to coast guard boat

Divers with the Coast Guard Investigative Service search for clues in the search for missing woman, Lynette Hooker. (Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

The dinghy CGIS was able to transfer over to U.S. custody from Bahamian authorities will undergo additional forensic examination.

WATCH: Coast Guard Investigative Service navigates Sea of Abaco in Bahamas

Coast Guard Investigative Service navigates Sea of Abaco in Bahamas Video

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell, which is based in Miami, was used in the mission.

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CGIS is leading the investigation, and the agency investigates a wide range of federal crimes, including fraud, cybercrime, drug trafficking and homicides.

Authorities will release more information as it becomes available.

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