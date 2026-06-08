New video shows Coast Guard's Bahamas hunt as team dives into forensics exam of seized Lynette Hooker dinghy

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FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service has released new video from their search to find missing American Lynette Hooker.

The agency spent four days in the Bahamas last week looking for any clues. Investigators returned to the U.S. with the dinghy that Lynette and her husband Brian were boating on in the Sea of Abaco before she disappeared.

Search teams deployed a range of specialized resources such as divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, drones and even a cadaver dog in their search.

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Lynette Hooker vanished in April while on a boating vacation with her husband in Hope Town, Bahamas.

WATCH: Coast Guard divers search the sea floor to find any trace of Lynette Hooker

WHY INVESTIGATORS ARE SEARCHING BOTH LAND AND SEA FOR MISSING MICHIGAN WOMAN IN BAHAMAS

He claims she fell overboard into the Sea of Abaco, as the pair navigated rough seas on their dinghy. He resurfaced; Lynette vanished.

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The dinghy CGIS was able to transfer over to U.S. custody from Bahamian authorities will undergo additional forensic examination.

WATCH: Coast Guard Investigative Service navigates Sea of Abaco in Bahamas

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell, which is based in Miami, was used in the mission.

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CGIS is leading the investigation, and the agency investigates a wide range of federal crimes, including fraud, cybercrime, drug trafficking and homicides.

Authorities will release more information as it becomes available.