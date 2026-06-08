Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nancy Guthrie

Pima County sheriff issues alert for kidnapping suspect less than 10 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home

Coral Michelle Smith is wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault case 6.8 miles from Guthrie's home

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie Video

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home on Feb. 1, 2026. (Fox Nation)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sheriff's department overseeing the investigation into the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie has issued an alert warning of another kidnapping suspect wanted in a separate incident less than 10 miles from her home in Tucson.

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, is the suspect wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a "be on the lookout" message over the weekend.

It happened on May 29 at the intersection of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard — about 6.8 miles from Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills. The sheriff's department declined to release additional details about the incident.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Mugshot showing Coral Michelle Smith with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and aggravated assault case near the intersection of West River Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Pima County, Arizona, on May 29. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities have not indicated any connection between Smith and Guthrie's disappearance.

Court records show Smith has been accused of kidnapping, assault and disorderly conduct in the past. Her 2020 kidnapping charge was dismissed, but she was convicted of residential robbery in the same case. The victim was under 15.

SHERIFF WARNS NANCY GUTHRIE SUSPECT COULD 'ABSOLUTELY' STRIKE AGAIN, HINTS AT MOTIVE

She's served multiple prior stints in prison and has a number of aliases, including "Corral Albright" and "Under the Sea Smith," according to local reports.

She has a number of tattoos, including a smiley face and heart on her right ankle, a rose with flames on her right foot, and the phrase "love, life family" on her left leg.

The wanted person flyer does not have any information about wrist tattoos, however, noted Josh Ritter, a California attorney and Fox News contributor who has been following the case.

A map showing the location of Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood and an intersection where another kidnapping is alleged to have taken place nearby

Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood in the Catalina Foothills is about 6.8 miles from the intersection where Coral Michelle Smith is accused of kidnapping and assault. Authorities have not alleged a connection between the two cases. They have issued an alert to residents asking anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to call 911. (OpenStreetMap)

SEND US A TIP HERE

No suspects have been publicly identified in connection with Guthrie's Feb. 1 disappearance, but authorities have described a man who appeared on her front doorstep in Nest camera video as average height and build — between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Armed individual tampering with doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door

An armed individual appears to tamper with the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1, 2026. An undated photo shows Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. (Provided by FBI; Courtesy of NBC)

In the video captured by Guthrie's doorbell camera the person is seen wearing a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack, authorities said.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Some analysts have said the person may be female — but even if that were true, Smith is notably shorter than the person on Guthrie's porch.

Smith is described as standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 136 pounds.

Pima County deputies examining a flyer taped to a mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson

Pima County deputies examine a flyer taped to the mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 23, 2026. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and a lengthy rap sheet including prior charges going back to 2010.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately. To provide information anonymously, call Tucson's 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Aerial view of Nancy Guthrie's home and surrounding property in Tucson, Arizona

Aerial drone shots show the home and grounds of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, is suspected of being abducted from her home earlier this week. (Fox Flight Team)

The Guthrie family is asking anyone with information on Nancy's abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, who discussed the case with colleague Jenna Bush Hager Monday.

"It's really hard to come back," she said. She had taken just over two months off from the show during the early stages of the investigation and returned to air in April.

While deputies detained multiple people earlier in the investigation, they were released without charges.

Close modal

Continue