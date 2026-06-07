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New York City

Five stabbed near Penn Station, leaving one seriously injured as investigation continues

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or motive in the developing case

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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Five people were stabbed near New York City's Penn Station on Saturday evening, leaving one person seriously injured, authorities said.

The FDNY confirmed to Fox News that five people suffered stab wounds in the incident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

One victim was seriously injured, according to officials.

AMTRAK FIRE NEAR PENN STATION TRIGGERS MAJOR NYC COMMUTER DIRUPTIONS, NJ TRANSIT AND LIRR CONCELLATIONS

Debris, medical supplies and what appears to be blood are visible on the floor near a train platform area following a stabbing incident at New York City's Penn Station.

Evidence and medical items are seen on the floor at Penn Station in New York City after five people were stabbed Saturday evening, according to officials. One victim suffered serious injuries. (WNYW)

The New York Police Department referred inquiries about the incident to Amtrak Police, which is leading the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings were not immediately clear, and authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

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This is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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