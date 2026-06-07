Five stabbed near Penn Station, leaving one seriously injured as investigation continues

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Five people were stabbed near New York City's Penn Station on Saturday evening, leaving one person seriously injured, authorities said.

The FDNY confirmed to Fox News that five people suffered stab wounds in the incident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

One victim was seriously injured, according to officials.

AMTRAK FIRE NEAR PENN STATION TRIGGERS MAJOR NYC COMMUTER DIRUPTIONS, NJ TRANSIT AND LIRR CONCELLATIONS

The New York Police Department referred inquiries about the incident to Amtrak Police, which is leading the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings were not immediately clear, and authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

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This is a developing story.