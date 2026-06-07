President Trump demands Iran and Israel 'stop' firing at each other and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump demands Iran and Israel ‘stop’ firing at each other

2. Republicans target California's slow ballot count as Nithya Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt

3. Karmelo Anthony trial consumed by race and self-defense, but hidden hurdle could be key

MAJOR HEADLINES

HUNT FOR CLUES — Multiple people stabbed inside major commuter hub as police search for motive. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY SPECTACLE — Authorities shut down interstate after blaze turns fireworks trailer into road show. Continue reading …

TERROR NEXT DOOR — Pit bulls mauled woman to death after 14 calls to police about owner, sheriff says. Continue reading …

SUMMER CRACKDOWN — Cops pull plug on viral 'teen takeover' plot before beach town faces chaos. Continue reading …

DANGER BELOW — Flesh-eating bacteria detected near luxury vacation homes as experts urge caution. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BALLOT BACKLASH — Noncitizens on voter rolls in Democrat-run state exposed as RNC chair pledges secure elections. Continue reading …

SUNSHINE STEAL — DeSantis bets massive property tax cut will lure even more Americans from Texas. Continue reading …

TEMPER FLARES — Boebert erupts at reporter who asked about claims she slept with Thomas Massie. Continue reading …

HARD TRUTH — Jill Biden reveals Joe will live with stage four cancer forever, says he's 'slowed down'. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

GLOVES OFF — Fired '60 Minutes' veteran rips new bosses as incompetent, claims pro-Trump bias. Continue reading …

ANOTHER BAD LOOK — Bill Maher torches embattled Maine candidate over tattoo, texting and abuse claims. Continue reading …

TABLES TURNED — Trump walks out on Kristen Welker after calling NBC 'crooked' in fiery clash. Continue reading …

OVAL OFFICE CLASH — President Trump tells Kristen Welker that Obama 'bribed' Tehran with billions. Continue reading …

OPINION

NICOLE HUYER & ANNIE HEIM — Mamdani’s $22 billion housing lunacy proposal will socialize the skyline. Continue reading …

SCOTT CHIPMAN — Legalizing pot didn’t kill the black market, it created a marketing department for it. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

COURTSIDE STICKER — Knicks star blasts astronomical Finals ticket prices, while Trump has other perspective. Continue reading …

SWEET REVIVAL — Americans are ditching ultra-processed snacks for an ancient fruit that's exploding in popularity. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on music milestones and patriotic pursuits. Take the quiz here …

BURIED SECRETS — Ancient palace discovery challenges the myth behind Sparta's rise to power. Continue reading …

BUDGET BITES — Owner reveals how he's kept a burger priced at $1.34 despite years of rising costs. See video ...

WATCH

REP. GREG MURPHY — Our world would never be safe if Iran had a nuclear weapon. See video …

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY — Graham Platner is a self-professed communist and unfit for Congress. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at the GOP’s legislative push on funding, intelligence, and fraud oversight as the midterm campaign season approaches. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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