Siren's Curse roller coaster strands riders vertically twice in one weekend at Six Flags Cedar Point

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The tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster in North America got stuck twice over the weekend in a vertical position, leaving riders temporarily suspended.

Siren’s Curse, located at Six Flags Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, experienced separate technical delays on Saturday and Sunday, Fox 8 reported.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the coaster experienced technical delays (similar to a check-engine light) that paused its operation," a park spokesperson told WKYC-TV. "Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe. Following a complete systems check, the ride was restarted and guests continued their ride as normal."

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The park reiterated to Fox 8 that the automated safety system had simply detected a condition that required a pause for inspection.

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After crews completed a systems check following each delay, the attraction was reopened to guests shortly after. Fox News Digital has reached out to Cedar Point for further comment.

Described by the park as a record-breaking attraction, Siren's Curse tilts riders at a 90-degree angle, holding them vertically as the track locks into place before the first drop.

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The ride originally opened at Cedar Point in June 2025. On its very first day of operation, it experienced a similar glitch, leaving riders suspended vertically for about 10 minutes, according to local reports.