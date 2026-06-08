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Theme Parks

Siren's Curse roller coaster strands riders vertically twice in one weekend at Six Flags Cedar Point

The record-breaking tilt coaster in Sandusky, Ohio, experienced technical delays on both Saturday and Sunday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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New roller coaster, coming in 2025, climbs 160 feet into the air Video

New roller coaster, coming in 2025, climbs 160 feet into the air

A new roller coaster named "Siren's Curse" features a tilt at 90 degrees and is set to open in 2025 at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

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The tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster in North America got stuck twice over the weekend in a vertical position, leaving riders temporarily suspended.

Siren’s Curse, located at Six Flags Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, experienced separate technical delays on Saturday and Sunday, Fox 8 reported.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the coaster experienced technical delays (similar to a check-engine light) that paused its operation," a park spokesperson told WKYC-TV. "Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe. Following a complete systems check, the ride was restarted and guests continued their ride as normal."

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Siren's Curse roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio

Cedar Point opened its newest thrill ride, the Siren's Curse roller coaster, to media and coaster fans on June 26, 2025, in Ohio. Over the weekend, the ride experienced two separate technical delays, briefly leaving riders int he vertical position. (Akron Beacon Journal/IMAGN)

The park reiterated to Fox 8 that the automated safety system had simply detected a condition that required a pause for inspection.

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Siren's Curse roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio

Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio opened its new Siren's Curse roller coaster. (Akron Beacon Journal/IMAGN)

After crews completed a systems check following each delay, the attraction was reopened to guests shortly after. Fox News Digital has reached out to Cedar Point for further comment.

Described by the park as a record-breaking attraction, Siren's Curse tilts riders at a 90-degree angle, holding them vertically as the track locks into place before the first drop.

Siren's Curse roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park

Cedar Point opened its newest roller coaster, Siren's Curse, to media and coaster fans on Thursday, June 26. (Craig Webb/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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The ride originally opened at Cedar Point in June 2025. On its very first day of operation, it experienced a similar glitch, leaving riders suspended vertically for about 10 minutes, according to local reports.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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