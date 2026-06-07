Video captures fireworks exploding from burning trailer that shut down Interstate 75

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A trailer loaded with fireworks erupted in flames along a Tennessee interstate Saturday night, sending pyrotechnics shooting across the roadway and forcing authorities to temporarily shut down traffic as emergency crews responded.

Video shared by the Chattanooga Fire Department shows fireworks launching into the air and exploding in multiple directions as flames engulfed the trailer on Interstate 75 northbound near the Ooltewah exit.

"Chattanooga Fire, Tri-Comm, and law enforcement enforcement responded to a vehicle fire on I-75NB past the Ooltewah exit Saturday night," the department said in a Facebook post. "It involved fireworks that were going off in different directions, endangering drivers."

Despite the chaotic scene, no injuries were reported.

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Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said the trailer was loaded with fireworks and that all of them became involved in the blaze, triggering explosions throughout the incident.

As a precaution, authorities temporarily shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Tri-Community said emergency vehicles traveled northbound in the southbound lanes and used the route to shuttle water to crews battling the flames.

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A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital the incident occurred outside the city limits and that Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department served as the lead agency, while Chattanooga crews responded under a mutual aid agreement to assist at the scene.

The spokesperson said the southbound side of the interstate reopened relatively quickly, while northbound lanes remained closed as crews monitored hot spots and later cleared the burned trailer from the roadway.

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Dramatic video from the scene shows fireworks rocketing into the night sky before exploding over the interstate as traffic sat stopped a safe distance from the blaze. Firefighters can also be seen deploying hoses while the trailer remained engulfed in flames.

Authorities have not released additional information about what caused the fire.

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One photo provided to Fox News Digital shows the blaze involved a large enclosed trailer carrying the fireworks.