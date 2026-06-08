Manhunt underway after college student fatally shot chasing robbers who allegedly stole his phone

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A manhunt is underway after a student at Pennsylvania State University was shot and killed on Saturday in a potential armed robbery attempt.

Billy Schmidt, 22, was blocks away from his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. when he was shot and killed, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. When officers arrived, the college student was found on the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said Billy Schmidt was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m.

Bill Schmidt, his father, told ABC7 that his son was coming back from a bar where he was watching the NBA Finals with his friends.

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Security video given to police shows Schmidt asking for his phone back before several shots were heard that killed the college student. It shows a man throwing a cellphone before another individual can be seen running around a corner being chased by Billy Schmidt, who was then shot in the chest.

Billy Schmidt was a senior at Pennsylvania State University, where he was set to graduate in December.

"He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone and for him to get shot like that is a travesty," Bill Schmidt said. "I'm shocked when they stole his phone that he chased them."

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Police have not made an arrest in connection to the college student's killing. One neighbor urged anyone with information to help police.

"I want justice, I want the kid that shot Billy to be found," a neighbor said. "If anyone's out there that recognizes anything... they seem young to me. If anyone has any information or recognizes anything about the kids, I would love for them to come forward."

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Anna Schmidt, Billy Schmidt's sister, said in a GoFundMe the Penn State student "was a beloved brother, friend, and member of our community, and his loss has left us all in shock."

The family has raised more than $48,000 since Billy Schmidt was killed.