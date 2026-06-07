Daycare operator arrested after 3-year-old was left unconscious in pool for 20 minutes, died

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An woman who ran a Louisiana daycare out of her home has been charged with negligent homicide after a 3-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool, remaining unconscious in the water for about 20 minutes before she pulled him out, authorities said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested Joann Johnson, 37, of Prairieville, Louisiana, for the drowning death of the boy she was babysitting after surveillance video showed the drowning boy struggled in the water and was left lifeless.

"One of the hardest parts of watching that video is seeing little Ian struggle for his life for several minutes," APSO Donovan Jackson told WAFB in Baton Rouge, with reports indicating the boy was identified as Ian Perez.

"And the second hardest part of watching this is seeing him in that pool about 20 minutes after he had drowned. For over 20 minutes, there was no supervision."

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The drowning was reported to 911 at approximately 3:50 p.m. on May 18. Johnson, who faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted, was charged weeks later and turned herself in Wednesday on $100,000 bond.

After responding to the 911 call, deputies found the boy and attempted lifesaving measures alongside medical responders, including CPR. The boy was flown by Air Med to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"We understand that accidents happen," Jackson told WAFB. "You may lose sight of them for a minute or two, maybe five minutes, but for over 20 minutes, that is a problem, and that is clear negligence.

"Whether it is an accident or not, that is clear negligence."

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Surveillance video reviewed in the investigation showed two young children in Johnson’s care playing near a backyard swimming pool without safety wear, authorities said. The victim fell into the pool and drowned, remaining unconscious in the water for about 20 minutes before Johnson was seen retrieving him, according to investigators.

Johnson was not a licensed daycare provider, and was looking after the 3-year-old boy in a "family friend arrangement," Jackson told WAFB.

"No parent should have to deal with the loss of their child, especially when that loss is due to someone else’s negligence," Jackson added.

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"A three-year-old boy — the friendliest child you could ever meet — he was very charismatic and full of energy. He absolutely loved playing with his bicycle, toy cars, and stuffed animals," the family of Perez wrote in a statement translated from Spanish, according to WAFB.

"He was very close to his five-year-old sister, Deyrin Pérez.

"Their mother was a single parent, constantly striving for her children; they were always the most important thing in her life."

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The incident, coming just weeks before summer break for schools, signals a warning for parents and children about home and pool safety.

"If you’re going to have a pool and have children around that pool, especially children who are not yours, you better make sure you have every safety measure in place for that child's well-being," Jackson said.