Toledo police following 'multiple leads' as manhunt enters 3rd day after festival shooting

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A manhunt for the gunmen who wounded a dozen victims near a street festival in Toledo, Ohio, over the weekend entered its third day without an arrest on Monday as police say investigators are tracking "multiple leads."

In a brief update posted to social media Sunday, Toledo police said investigators were continuing to make progress on the leads. Police have urged festivalgoers to come forward with any photos or videos that might have caught a glimpse of the suspects.

Officers responded around 5:37 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting near the popular Old West End Festival, an annual gathering where hundreds of people were enjoying live music, food vendors and home tours, and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Police said all 12 victims were reported to be in stable condition and continued to improve as of Sunday. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s.

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Toledo Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said during a news conference that investigators believe the shooting involved at least two gunmen who "were probably shooting at each other."

Authorities have not released descriptions of any suspects or identified a possible motive.

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Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates vowed that "justice will be swift and strong."

"Those who were frightened, traumatized or harmed by this violence will remain at the forefront of our efforts," Bates said in a statement. "I’ve felt outrage before, but this is personal. This is my home. These are my friends and neighbors. It is not OK."

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Authorities asked anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, noting that tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.